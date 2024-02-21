Step Into Line for charity event organised by University of Chester students

Line dancing novices and masters are urged to strap up their boots for a fun-filled event hosted by University of Chester students in aid of charity.

For one night only, the Boot Strap Events team has organised an evening of line dancing, live music, and entertainment to raise money for Age UK Cheshire.

The Step Into Line event starts at 7pm on Thursday, March 7, at Chester’s North Light restaurant, Northgate Street. Tickets are only £7.50 online in advance and £10 on the night.

Boot Strap Events is a student-led events company, from the University of Chester Business School’s Events Management course. The team of Emily Dewar, Holly James-Evans, Libbie Brenkley, and Finn Thomson are excited to welcome guests to a night of fun with the opportunity to try new experiences and show off dancing skills, in aid of a great cause. They are delighted that the event is being supported by the amazing line dancing instructor Sue Bell and musician Thorne Hill, who have both kindly agreed to take part.

The main focus of the evening will be to raise funds and awareness for Age UK Cheshire. Established in 1983 originally as Age Concern Cheshire, it has grown to be a cornerstone of support and advocacy for the older population in Cheshire. The charity’s vision is clear and compelling: every older person in Cheshire should have the opportunity to live their best life. All proceeds made from the event will be donated directly to the charity.

The event will also highlight businesses in and around Chester through a one-of-a-kind raffle, which will be presented at the end of the night. All the local businesses who have donated prizes are being added to the Boot Strap Events website.

Emily Dewar, from the Boot Strap Events team said:

“Step Into Line has become an event that we are all so excited to produce. We have poured our hearts and souls into the event and believe that it will be an exciting and memorable night for all attendees. We have had the privilege to be able to work closely with Age UK Cheshire and would love to raise as much as possible for them.”

Liam Birchall, from Age UK Cheshire added:

“Working with the team has been great and I am really looking forward to the upcoming event. I believe the fun nature of the event will create a really vibrant and inclusive environment where we can raise the profile of our work at Age UK Cheshire to the community. The money raised will go towards our work of supporting older people across Cheshire, from our befriending service which helps tackle loneliness to our work in dementia to support those living with it.”

For more information and tickets, please visit the Boot Strap Events website here.

Further details can also be found by following Step Into Line on Instagram and the Bootstrap Events page on Facebook.

