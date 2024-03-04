2024/25 Technical Teaching Fellowships presented

The Technical Teaching Fellowships for 2024/25, which are awarded jointly by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) and Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851, were presented at the Royal Society in London on Friday 1 March.

Following the announcement of the expansion of the geographical eligibility for the awards to the whole of the UK this year, Fellowships have for the first time been awarded to individuals working outside England.

The prestigious awards were presented to:

William Davies and Daniel Pritchard of the NPTC Group of Colleges (Newton and Brecon Colleges). This joint Fellowship will focus on electrical vehicle maintenance training using synchronous and asynchronous hybrid delivery, building on the work they are already engaged in on electric and hybrid vehicles.

Jen Deakin, Course Leader of Graphic Design and Advanced Practitioner at Runshaw College. Jen’s Fellowship will look at technological innovation in technical education, with a particular focus on the use of artificial intelligence to enhance learning and reduce teacher workload.

Sophie Harris, an Advanced Practitioner teaching Fashion Business Retail at Derby College. Sophie’s Fellowship will focus on the integration of economic, social and environmental sustainability into curriculum design in technical pathways.

David Jones, Life Skills Academy Employment Coordinator at Pembrokeshire College. David’s Fellowship will focus on developing and embedding vocational skills by creating tools and resources for use in Special Educational Needs (SEN) provision.

Aine McGreeghan, Deputy Head of School – Engineering, at South Eastern Regional College (SERC), Northern Ireland. Aine’s Fellowship will focus on gender diversity in the engineering and manufacturing industry, including pathways to support women and girls, mentoring, and changing themes in engineering education.

Scott Rorrison, Teaching, Learning and Improvement Manager at Humberside Engineering Training Association (HETA). Scott’s Fellowship will focus on fostering innovation and helping engineering tutors, lecturers and coaches to bring Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects to life for their learners and apprentices.

Presentations were made on behalf of the Royal Commission by Professor Dame Ann Dowling OM FRS FREng (Commissioner and Chair of the Industry and Engineering Committee) and John Lavery (Secretary), and for the ETF by Dr Katerina Kolyva (Chief Executive Officer).

As well as their Technical Teaching Fellowships, All Fellows will become alumni of the Royal Commission, providing them with further support to drive quality improvement in technical STEM teaching and training and the opportunity to access further funding. They are also awarded Fellowship of the Society for Education and Training (SET), the membership body of the ETF.

Fellows are expected to develop knowledge transfer and exchange activities, facilitate CPD and contribute to thought leadership through an established technical community of practice. Each receives a financial award to support their activity and guarantee remission time and is allocated a mentor to support them.

Applications are assessed against criteria including demonstrating highly effective approaches to improving teaching and learning in technical education, how the Fellowship will be used to inspire others, and the planning of professional development opportunities to impact on the pedagogy and professional practice of other teachers and trainers.

The Technical Teaching Fellowships were established in 2018, with the first Fellowships being awarded in 2019. Further details are available on the Technical Teaching Fellowships page of the ETF website.