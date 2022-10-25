Budding Sydney Businesswoman Wins Genius Group’s Entrepreneur Spectrum Microschool Scholarship

A Sydney-based budding businesswoman, Amy Attewell, has been selected by global EdTech company, Genius Group, as the winner of their Entrepreneur Spectrum Microschool Scholarship. Amy has won a business package worth over $12,000 to help her plan her new business including a week-long workshop being held at the luxury Tau Game Lodge in South Africa and a year’s access to Genius Entrepreneur Mastermind sessions and mentoring.

The Entrepreneur Spectrum 5.0 Microschool is a transformative programme that empowers participants to step up in the nine levels of the Entrepreneur Spectrum and rapidly increase their business and personal wealth.

Selected as the winner, from over 200 participants from around the world, based on her business proposal and presentation, Amy comments:

“I’m so grateful to be the winner of this scholarship. I’m currently an Early Years Teacher in Sydney and my business idea is to open up a daycare center of my own someday. I’m a Steel Genius and my problem is being brave enough to start my own business. I have the training and I’m inspired by the Steiner/Waldorf curriculum. I would like my business to be a social hub, to build a sense of belonging and community by having multiple functions and hold multiple events that would benefit the wider community too. I’m very passionate about sustainability and I would like to inspire future generations to look after our country.”

Michelle Clarke, CEO of Entrepreneurs Institute, one of the lead mentors on the programme, adds:

“The Entrepreneur Spectrum 5.0 was a terrific success with participants joining from around the world to learn key business strategies across the week-long virtual program. Congratulations to Amy who really made the most of all the advice and tools shared by the various mentors and created an excellent business proposal to help accelerate her business from the ideas stage to realisation. I look forward to seeing how Amy goes on to implement her plan and her business idea takes shape.”

Genius Group hosts entrepreneurial education courses throughout the year, for people around the world, catering to different time zones, via their edtech platform GeniusU.

For more information visit: https://www.geniusu.com/





