Business in the Community appoints Mary Macleod as the new Chief Executive

Business in the Community (BITC), The Prince’s Responsible Business Network, has today announced that Mary Macleod has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of the UK’s largest and longest-established responsible business network. Mary will take up the role of CEO from 1 January 2023.

Mary joins BITC with 25 years’ experience as a campaigner, advisor and business leader, having worked across sectors, including advising businesses in organisations such as Korn Ferry, August Leadership and Accenture, focussing on leadership, organisational change and inclusion.

Mary has worked in global operational roles in banking with ABN AMRO and was a policy advisor for HM Queen Elizabeth II and the government. Mary was also a Member of Parliament for Brentford and Isleworth between 2010 and 2015.

Mary is currently working with organisations such as the Women’s Business Council, the G20 Empower Alliance, London Women’s Forum, Career Ready and The Shelter Project Hounslow.

Gavin Patterson, Chair of Business in the Community said,

“I am delighted that Mary is joining BITC at a crucial time for the organisation and its work. Mary joins BITC with a wealth of experience as a campaigner, business leader and advisor. With her passion for tackling issues such as social mobility, diversity, inclusion and homelessness, the Board believes she will be an excellent leader for BITC, and I am very much looking forward to working with her.”

Mary Macleod, incoming Chief Executive of Business in the Community said,

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead BITC and look forward to working with the committed team, trustees, businesses and stakeholders who believe strongly in the purpose of being a responsible business and are continually working, faster, braver and bolder to drive change, because it matters.”

