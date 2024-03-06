Careers event offers ‘fantastic opportunity’ for North East Lincolnshire women

In the spirit of National Careers Week and in the run up to International Women’s Day, the Women into Manufacturing and Engineering (WiME) event took place at Grimsby Town Hall this week.

Despite there being a range of opportunities across manufacturing, engineering, digital and renewables in North East Lincolnshire, figures show how these sectors remain male-dominated. The Women into Manufacturing and Engineering (WiME) initiative was developed to balance the scales and encourage more women to consider a STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) based career.

With regular events taking place across the Humber region, attendees had the chance to chat with local organisations and find out what it’s like to be a woman working in these industries.

Throughout the morning, over 300 pupils visited the event, ranging from primary school to college age, before the doors were opened to members of the public in the afternoon.

With over 25 employers in attendance, those who came had their eyes opened to the job, apprenticeship, and traineeship opportunities available.

Amy Gresham, skills and employment lead at North East Lincolnshire Council, who was involved in coordinating the event, is confident that the representation of females in the sector will inspire women and young girls across North East Lincolnshire.

“With such predicted growth in manufacturing and engineering roles in our region, it’s vital that we support individuals to understand what amazing opportunities we have for them.

“With only 9 per cent of current applications in these sectors coming from females, this event offered a space for young girls and women to see others like themselves and hear their inspirational journeys. By seeing themselves represented in the sector, they are far more likely to believe in their own abilities.

“It was a pleasure to witness the enthusiasm from our attendees and from all our exhibitors,” said Amy.

Speaking ahead of the event, Councillor Philip Jackson, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economy, Net Zero, Skills and Housing, said:

“We have a number of incredibly skilled and talented women working in some of our most high-profile industries, and that’s something we want to continue to encourage.

“It was a great way for female students to engage with local employers and find out about the fantastic opportunities on their doorstep.

“Many of the employers who attended the event had vacancies, making it a really valuable opportunity for students to see what’s on offer.”

Find out about more upcoming careers events in North East Lincolnshire, at lincs2.co.uk/events.