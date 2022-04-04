According to the latest YouGov survey, one in five women who ask for a pay rise are successful in receiving one compared with just under a third of men.

The findings reveal that a gender gap persists in pay rises requests, with men more likely to ask, and be successful than women.

Further findings include:

Women who have worked are noticeably less likely to have never asked for a pay rise (60%) than men (48%)

Out of all British adults who have worked, 46% of men have asked for a pay rise, compared to just 33% of women

For 18 to 29-year-olds who have held a job, 18% of men and 16% of women have asked for a pay rise and received at least one, and likewise 17% of young women and 15% of young men who have asked for, but never received, a pay rise. Six in ten of both groups have never asked in the first place.

Moving up the decades, the gender gap immediately begins to become more noticeable, with a 12-point difference between men in their 30s who have successfully asked for a pay rise (31%) and women in their 30s who have done the same (19%). This difference between men and women persists across age as the proportion who have been successful increases. For Britons over 70, a third (34%) of men who have worked have successfully asked for a pay rise, compared with around a quarter (23%) of women.

Read more here: https://yougov.co.uk/topics/economy/articles-reports/2022/04/04/how-many-britons-have-asked-pay-rise-and-how-many-

Sector Response

Darren Hockley, Managing Director at DeltaNet International:

“The data clearly shows discrepancies in gender pay. Organisations have a responsibility to tackle the gender pay gap in the workplace – this includes having a process in place when dealing with pay rise requests. Women should not be penalised for asking for a pay rise. With rising inflation costs, the living costs are putting strains on individuals and families, and organisations must support their employees financially. This means ensuring employees doing the same role should not be paid differently due to gender or simply because one asked for a pay rise and the other did not. Having regular pay reviews, where employees have an opportunity to discuss pay rises, improves equality in the workplace.”

