FREE Breakfast Networking Event For Employers With LLC    

London Learning Consortium invites employers to a breakfast networking event to explore their range of fully funded services for employers.

LLC will explain step by step how our ESF Academies Team (European Social Funded) team train jobseekers to gain additional employability support.

The aim of the breakfast morning is to work with more employers to find and train job seekers for vacant positions in the Health and Social Care Sector.

LLC is hosting a breakfast networking event to explore the ESF Academies Career Pathway Programme: Health and Social Care Sector. As well as the LLC Career Centre on the 9th March from 10am-12pm. This event will give employers the chance to explore the fully funded services available for employers with the ESF Academies and LLC Career Centre.

The event is open to all employers and HR professionals in the Health and Social Care Industry and is an excellent opportunity to meet employers, network with our stakeholders and discuss how to support organisations within the health and social care sector with their recruitment needs.

If you are an employer in the Health and Social Care industry or work in recruitment, then why not come down to this free breakfast networking event to find out how LLC can help you with recruiting and training your next employees?

London Learning Consortium (LLC) is working in partnership with Southwest London (SWL) NHS as part of our Mayors ESF Academies Programme for the Health and Social Care Sector, which is available to people who are aged 16+, unemployed or economically inactive, and live in selected South London Boroughs.

“It really does give you a spark to hear about all the innovation, to see progress happen and to be a part of the change.” Lorissa Page – NHS SWL Workforce Transformation Programme Director.

The ESF Academies Pathway Programme is not only beneficial for the employers, but the learners also gain so much experience too.

Our ESF Career Coach, Martell (as seen in the picture) talks about one of his learners, “Since joining the programme, Sharmine has been actively attending workshops and enrolled on our Customer Service course to improve upon her employability skills. She has undertaken a Customer Service SWAP programme with LLC to refresh the knowledge she gained in her previous roles.”

Once completing a course with us, learners are then ready to go into full-time employment which is where LLC helps employers to get the best out of the recruitment process as possible.

To register your interest in this event, please head to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/london-learning-consortium-breakfast-morning-with-esf-academies-tickets-560393149997

Published in