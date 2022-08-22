Shopping Cart

From education to employment
GMB TO BALLOT MORE THAN 100,000 LOCAL GOVERNMENT WORKERS ON PAY DEAL

FE News Editor August 22, 2022
Workers including carers, school staff, social workers, refuse collectors and more to vote on deal 

GMB is set to ballot more than 100,000 local government workers over the NJC pay deal. 

Workers including carers, school staff, social workers, refuse collectors are set to vote on a £1,925 flat rate proposed settlement from the local government employers. 

The ballot opens today [22 August 2022] and closes on 21 October. 

Rachel Harrison, GMB National Officer, said: 

“These workers kept our vital institutions running during the pandemic.  

“Like the rest of us, they’re on the brink of poverty thanks to the crushing cost of living crisis. 

“Any real terms pay cuts risks deepening the staffing crisis, but it’s for our members to decide whether they want to accept this offer.” 

Work and leadership
FE News Editor

