Innovators in Hiring Celebrated in HireVue’s 2022 Customer Excellence Awards

HireVue, the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, and text enabled recruiting tools, announced its 2022 Customer Excellence Awards recipients.

2022 has been the year of compounding crises for talent teams, but this year’s winners have used technology to create stellar job search and interview experiences for candidates in industries as varied as retail, banking, security and aerospace.

“A silver lining to the myriad of hiring challenges at the moment is the innovation that talent teams have responded with. The 2022 winners are leading the way in what hiring can and should look like, ” said Anthony A.Reynolds, HireVue’s Chief Executive Officer.

“These stories remind us that getting to tell someone ‘you’re hired’ is a joyful experience, and it’s an honour to share the lessons that these companies have learned.”

This year’s EMEA winners and their respective categories are:

Better Together – Hunkemoller: By integrating HireVue assessments and video interviews with Workday, the Hunkemoller team was able to provide an improved candidate experience in a tight labour market.

Diversity Star – The Co-Operative Bank: By introducing AI assessments in lieu of manual CV sifts, they achieved a 50/50 gender split for risk positions in their graduate programme.

Experience Star – Grant Thornton: By leveraging OnDemand interviews and modular assessments, the Grant Thornton team has achieved an excellent candidate satisfaction score of 85.

Impact Star – The Emirates Group: By using OnDemand interviews and assessments to ramp up hiring following Covid-19 shutdowns, the Emirates Group expects a cost savings of 1.2 million AED, even as they work with decreased capacity in talent acquisition.

Shooting Star – BAE Systems Plc: By implementing assessments in their Early Careers programme, BAE Systems streamlined their multi-stage process and significantly reduced their time to offer while also increasing candidate satisfaction to 89%.



“It can’t be overstated how much COVID-19 radically affected our business and we’re still dealing with its effects as we hire and rehire thousands of customer service and cabin crew members,” said Manal Ali Al Soori – VP Emiratisation & People Experience at the Emirates Group.

“Combining video interviews and game-based assessments gives our candidates an engaging experience, and the intelligent prioritisation of candidates based on job fit helps enrich and expedite the remaining portion of the recruitment process for our recruitment team and hiring managers alike.”

In its second year of awards, HireVue saw entries up 3X, setting up a fierce contest for a judging panel faced with numerous standout stories. This year’s entries were so varied that the company was able to expand the award recipient program to include three regions rather than a single global slate of awardees.

For a full list of award winners by region and to learn more about their stories, visit here: https://www.hirevue.com/awards

