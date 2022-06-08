Paula Sussex to leave The Student Loans Company at end of 2022

The Student Loans Company (SLC) has announced that Paula Sussex, CEO, will leave the organisation at the end of the year.

Paula will leave following four successful years at the helm, having led the organisation safely through the pandemic and having implemented a significant transformation to implement more modern, customer-focused processes and systems.

Announcing her decision, Paula Sussex said:

“I am immensely proud of what we as a team have achieved during my time at SLC. We have not only made significant improvements that are benefitting our customers, but we have also laid strong foundations that will enable that transformation to continue and for the organisation to play its critical role in the delivery of the UK Government’s education reforms, including the new Lifelong Loan Entitlement. None of this could have been done without the commitment and strength of all at SLC. Now, with a brilliant team in place, is an appropriate time to begin the succession to a new CEO.”

Minister for Higher and Further Education, Michelle Donelan said:

“Paula has done an exceptional job leading the Student Loans Company, especially through the pandemic, providing student finance to a record number of students, while continuing to transform the business and improve students’ experience. I am confident that the SLC will continue to build on these successes as we deliver vital reform of our further and higher education sector and promote lifelong learning. I am very grateful for everything Paula has achieved and look forward to working closely with her successor.”

Peter Lauener, SLC Chair, said:

“Since joining in 2018, Paula has changed the Student Loans Company for the better. She has overseen the delivery of our transformation programme and improved the experience offered to customers as well as the overall health of our organisation. SLC is a stronger, more resilient and more confident organisation with a bright future.”

SLC has commenced the process of recruiting a new CEO and the appointment will be subject to Ministerial approval. Paula will remain in post until the end of the year to oversee the continued delivery of SLC’s strategy and to support a smooth transition to the new CEO.

Published in