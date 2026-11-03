Portland Charity CEO Dr Mark Dale receives MBE at Investiture

Portland Charity is celebrating as its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Mark Dale, was presented with his MBE at an investiture ceremony, in recognition of his outstanding services to Further Education.

Mark received his medal from Princess Anne, The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on 27 October 2026, proudly joined by his wife Elaine and his sisters Rosemary and Helen.

The honour was announced in the King’s Birthday Honours earlier this year, recognising nearly 40 years spent providing accessible, education and opportunities for disabled people.

Since joining Portland College as Principal in 2006, Mark has led the organisation from a ‘Satisfactory’ graded provider with dated facilities into a nationally renowned charity and Ofsted Outstanding College, transforming the lives of hundreds of disabled people each year. Under his leadership, Portland has expanded its education, care, employment, sustainability and mental health programmes, and developed a modern, innovative campus with multiple hubs around Nottinghamshire.

Before joining Portland Charity, Mark spent 18 years at the University of Nottingham, where he created the first Disability Support Centre in a Russell Group university and pioneered open access courses for adult students; achievements recognised by the prestigious Lord Dearing Award.

Speaking after the ceremony, Mark said:

“I felt very privileged to receive this honour in the impressive surroundings of Windsor Castle. Today I was representing Portland Charity and I hope all our staff, volunteers, learners and residents and their parents and carers can feel proud of what we achieve together to make the world a more inclusive place.”

Dr Dawn Green, Chair of Governors at Portland Charity added:

“Yesterday marked a truly proud moment for everyone at Portland, as Mark received his MBE at Windsor. His dedication has extended far beyond Portland, reaching every learner, family and colleague whose life he has helped change over the years.

“Mark has never done this work for recognition. He does it because he believes everyone deserves the chance to learn, grow and belong. This honour simply confirms what we at Portland have known for a long time. Congratulations, Mark, this is thoroughly deserved.”

Mark Dale continues to support Nottinghamshire County Council’s reforms of the Special Educational Needs and Disability system, and is a Governor for Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and is also the Chair of Mansfield Woodhouse Millennium Green Trust. He previously served as Vice Chair of Natspec, helping guide specialist colleges through a challenging decade of funding reductions and new legislation.