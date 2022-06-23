The Deutsche Bank Awards for Creative Entrepreneurs (DBACE) 2022

Finalists of DBACE 2022 announced, highlighting young leaders in business driving positive social change today

The Deutsche Bank Awards for Creative Entrepreneurs (DBACE) finalists announced, highlighting the young change-makers driving positive social impact through creative enterprise

The Deutsche Bank Awards for Creative Entrepreneurs (DBACE), in collaboration with MeWe360, announce this year’s finalists for the annual awards programme that aims to uncover the UK’s brightest young entrepreneurs aged 18-30 years who are driving positive social impact through creative enterprise.

Awarded to five entrepreneurs every year, DBACE helps young visionaries bring their ideas to life. The creative leaders announced today now have an opportunity to win a collective prize fund of £60,000, plus a £100,000 value of bespoke mentorship to develop their vision and leadership skills. In addition to the winners, the other finalists will receive DBACE business support bursaries, benefiting from tailored guidance and industry mentoring.

DBACE 2022 Finalists:

● Sophie Slater & Susanna Wen, Birdsong, an ethical fashion brand supporting makers and protecting the planet by creating pieces in the most socially impactful way possible.

● Chamiah Dewey, Chamiah Dewey Fashion, the UK’s first clothing brand for people with dwarfism, offering stylish, timeless pieces, made using eco-conscious fabrics.

● Andrew Shaw & Ryan Gauge, Convenience Gallery, an arts organisation based in Birkenhead working with contemporary artists and the local community to build innovative and challenging art projects.

● Jem Collins, Journo Resources, a social enterprise that helps underrepresented people into the

journalism industry, with free-to-access tools, resources and support.

● Louise Rose Mackleston, Northern Fortress Films, an award-winning Bradford based production

company aiming to spotlight on Northern talent, giving Northern voices the chance to tell their stories.

● Sabella Ibáñez, Alice Moxley & Jason Thompson, Pivot, a social enterprise that empowers people

experiencing homelessness to Pivot their lives through making and craftsmanship.

● Tabby Bunyan, Re_considered, a fashion brand providing custom reworking solutions to businesses and individuals, pulling upcycling into the 21st century and bringing circularity to the fashion industry.

● Tumisha Balogun, Shian James & Alvin Owusu Fordwuo, Tag agency, a youth culture & marketing

agency that transforms young lives through the power of culture, community and storytelling.

● Mike Omoniyi, The Common Sense Network, a news media publication, research and marketing

company and community studio on a mission to make democracy healthier.

Since 1993, through DBACE, Deutsche Bank has overseen the launch and growth of over 230 creative ventures, supporting the work of the business leaders of tomorrow and celebrating those on a mission to tackle some of today’s most significant issues. One of the longest running creative enterprise programmes, the awards are open UK-wide and aim to cultivate young talent, providing them with start-up capital, bespoke business support and expert mentors.

Previous winners include Bethany Williams, founder of Bethany Williams London, a recycled and organic clothing brand; Ryan Mario Yasin, founder of Petit Pli, a pioneering material technology company promoting slow fashion; Anthony Daulphin, founder of Standing Ovation, which empowers youth through arts; and Ndubuisi Uchea & Hayel Wartemberg, co-founders of Word on the Curb, a youth insight and content agency, which stands to connect with underrepresented Millennial and Gen-Z audiences.

As the creative sector continues to face great challenges in the wake of the pandemic, and against the

backdrop of the cost of living crisis, DBACE recognises the increased need to empower young innovators. The programme continues to nurture the potential of tomorrow’s creative entrepreneurs who aim to make positive change in a time of great social, political and economic uncertainty. In foregrounding accessibility, the awards also seek to allow as many young people, regardless of their background or the stage of their business, the opportunity to progress.

The finalists will now enter into a series of pitch presentations to an illustrious judging panel of leading figures from the creative industries and business. The panel includes Kevin Osborne, Founder and CEO, MeWe360; Lareena Hilton, Global Head of Brand Communications & CSR, Deutsche Bank; Jackie Davidson MBE, Founder, JD Management; and John Newbigin OBE, co-founder and Chair of Creative England; and Bola Awoniyi, Co-Founder of Black Ballad (DBACE 2019 Winner).

DBACE is Deutsche Bank’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme forming part of the bank’s global Made for Good social enterprise pillar which supports entrepreneurial ventures that create wider social good including microenterprises, start-ups, nonprofits and commercial businesses. The Awards are a natural extension of the longstanding commitment Deutsche Bank has to enabling economic growth and societal progress by creating positive impact in communities around the world.

The 2022 iteration of DBACE saw applications from across the country operating across a myriad of sectors including visual art, design, fashion, architecture and performing arts, demonstrating the astounding calibre of creative entrepreneurs in the UK today.

Lareena Hilton, Global Head of Brand Communications & CSR at Deutsche Bank, commented: “Every year, DBACE seeks to celebrate and support young business leaders committed to driving change and tackling some of the biggest challenges facing our society. In the wake of the pandemic, and as the creative sector continues to face great challenges, it is more important than ever to support these talented business leaders, providing them with funding and importantly with the mentorship and expert business guidance that enables them to thrive. The awards continue Deutsche Bank’s long history of championing initiatives that drive positive change in society, with our employees using their skills, knowledge and passion to support many of the DBACE winners every year. We are proud to once again partner with MeWe360 to ensure that the awards are open and accessible to all. As with every year, the competition is fierce and the quality of the entrants this year has been phenomenal. I look forward to hearing the finalists’ pitch for the coveted awards at the end of this month.”

This marks the fourth year of DBACE working with MeWe360, a not-for-profit incubator helping creatives develop thriving enterprises. Offering an inclusive approach that strives for a more equitable and representative creative sector, MeWe360 commits to equipping creative talent with the tools to realise their full potential as industry leaders.

Kevin Osborne, Founder and CEO of MeWe360, commented: “MeWe360’s partnership with DBACE has supported hundreds of creative entrepreneurs, and every year I am amazed by the levels of talent and ingenuity young entrepreneurs present. Through DBACE we are able to offer finalists significant investment, invaluable hands-on support, networking and tailored mentor programmes – helping future facing entrepreneurs create new sustainable business that will lead the UKs creative sectors.

I’m also proud that DBACE makes key resources for young entrepreneurs available for free on their website. As a judge, a rewarding aspect is seeing some entrepreneurs come back year on year refining and improving their ideas. Whilst today we celebrate the finalists, I also want to recognise all the entrepreneurs who have gone through the application process and are working to create and sustain social value through their enterprises.”

The winners and bursary recipients for the Deutsche Bank Awards for Creative Entrepreneurs 2022 will be revealed on 28 June 2022.

