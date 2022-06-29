The ERSA Awards 2022: A decade of achievements

It’s time to recognise your staff and organisation’s achievements in a remarkable year… Celebrating their tenth year, the Employment Related Services Association (ERSA) Awards are now open for entries.

If ever there was a year to shout about how you have supported people towards employment, this is it!

Elizabeth Taylor, ERSA CEO, says: “We’re proud to be launching our 10th ERSA Awards, giving the employment support sector the opportunity to recognise individuals and teams who have gone above and beyond in their work supporting jobseekers. We’re looking for entries from organisations of all sizes and our submission process is simple and achievable. You don’t even need to be an ERSA member; we recognise any organisation involved in the sector. Submitting an entry on behalf of a partner organisation is also a great way to recognise collaborative working and a job well done.

“As we emerge from the shadow of the pandemic, the awards will showcase the wealth of expertise and innovation in the sector – all of which are more vital than ever given labour market shortages and uncertainty of funding for many providers. After such a challenging year, we are all winners. And with the challenges set to continue, give your team a boost with a shot at an ERSA Award.”

ERSA Award categories and entry requirements are simple. There’s an opportunity to showcase individual, team and partnership achievements. Video submissions and visual supports to entries are also welcomed.

The award categories

Frontline Adviser of the Year : Employment advisers and job coaches who have demonstrated exceptional commitment in a frontline role.

: Employment advisers and job coaches who have demonstrated exceptional commitment in a frontline role. Frontline Manager of the Year : Frontline managers or team leaders who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to leading their frontline team to excellent performance and customer achievements.

: Frontline managers or team leaders who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to leading their frontline team to excellent performance and customer achievements. Employer of the Year : Employers showing exceptional commitment by partnering with providers in their area, supporting disadvantaged and long-term unemployed jobseekers.

: Employers showing exceptional commitment by partnering with providers in their area, supporting disadvantaged and long-term unemployed jobseekers. Significant Achiever of the Year : Organisations delivering employability programmes can nominate exceptional jobseekers and learners they support.

: Organisations delivering employability programmes can nominate exceptional jobseekers and learners they support. Team of the Year – Disability and health: Frontline teams providing disability and wellbeing services, including mental health support and social prescribing.

Frontline teams providing disability and wellbeing services, including mental health support and social prescribing. Team of the Year – Hardest hit: Frontline teams supporting individuals and communities in hardest hit sectors, including low-paid workers, young people NEET, diverse communities, experience of the justice system, women, older workers, people with learning disabilities and other disadvantaged groups.

Frontline teams supporting individuals and communities in hardest hit sectors, including low-paid workers, young people NEET, diverse communities, experience of the justice system, women, older workers, people with learning disabilities and other disadvantaged groups. Team of the Year – Hidden heroes: Working behind the scenes to enable services: IT/digital services, service design, research and evidence.

Working behind the scenes to enable services: IT/digital services, service design, research and evidence. Sector Innovator of the Year: Roll out of IT equipment to participants, digital accessibility, behind the scenes innovation to change ways of working.

Roll out of IT equipment to participants, digital accessibility, behind the scenes innovation to change ways of working. Community Partnership of the Year: Organisations working together to form partnerships that support local communities already furthest from the labour market, and have been hit hardest by the pandemic.

Organisations working together to form partnerships that support local communities already furthest from the labour market, and have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Outstanding Contribution to the Sector: A truly inspiring individual who will be nationally recognised as a champion and ambassador for the sector.

Judged by an independent panel of industry experts, the ERSA Awards are an official commendation of exceptional best practice.

They are also an opportunity to demonstrate the integrity of your services and business principles, plus they are a real draw for new employees, supplier partners and funders.

Submissions close on 1 October, with a shortlist published in early November. Winners will be announced at the ERSA Conference on 30 November 2022.

Full details at ersa.org.uk/ersaawards22

Celebrate our sector’s success. Enter the ERSA awards here.

