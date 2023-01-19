The IMI launches Automotive Diversity Network

EDI advocates urged to join forces, collaborate and accelerate positive change.

Focused on driving diversity in the automotive sector, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has launched the Automotive Diversity Network. Its creation provides the unique opportunity for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) leaders and advocates to come together to network and share EDI practices and protocols and help the sector overcome the challenges it faces.

The move is the latest initiative from the IMI’s Diversity Task Force, launched in 2021 to address the root causes behind the lack of diversity which is compounding the sector’s current skills shortage.

By examining three of the largest under-represented groups within the automotive workplace – Race and Ethnicity, Physical and Non-visible Disabilities and Gender and Sexual Orientation – the Diversity Task Force mapped the EDI landscape to understand the actions and support needed to accelerate change. Its first Diversity Task Force Report, published in March 2022, was the catalyst for stimulating continued industry wide debate. It has now led to the IMI forming the Automotive Diversity Network, open to members and non-members.

Vijayacitta Harvey, Head of the IMI Diversity Task Force said,

“The positive feedback from individuals and companies alike on the EDI work the IMI is undertaking has been hugely encouraging. It has also been tremendously exciting to see the number of professionals determined to join the movement in addressing the diversity imbalance.

“Amazing EDI work has and continues to be done by industry colleagues, but what has become apparent is the need for a forum that enables and facilitates the free exchange of ideas, knowledge and resources. The IMI is answering this need with the launch of Automotive Diversity Network, extending the opportunity to all to be part of the sector’s EDI journey.”

