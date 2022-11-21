The Springboard Awards for Excellence are Now Open for Entries!

The Springboard Awards for Excellence will take place on Thursday 20 April 2023 and are now open for entries for hospitality businesses that have achieved outstanding things in the past 12 months.

Hospitality professionals are encouraged to enter themselves or their business in one of 15 categories, encompassing recruitment, training, development and retention across the industry.

The free to enter Springboard Awards for Excellence, delivered in partnership with Smart Group, recognise and celebrate the UK and Ireland’s hospitality superstars. This includes those who have inspired us over the last year with their resourcefulness, creativity, innovative ideas, those who have supported the growth of their organisation, developed their co-workers and been leaders within their communities.

The deadline for final entries is Monday 9 January 2023 and the shortlist will be announced in February 2023, along with the opportunity to buy tickets to the star studded awards banquet.

The awards celebration takes place aboard Smart Group’s brand new ‘Oceandiva’ on the River Thames. This impressive 86 metre long vessel, is a revolutionary event space which is Co2 neutral.

Looking forward to the event, Springboard’s CEO, Chris Gamm said

“The Awards for Excellence is a great opportunity for the industry to come together once a year and commend our top businesses, showcasing their successes and hugely talented workforce. Each year, the award ceremony grows and becomes more exquisite; This year Is no different and we are excited to be holding the Awards for Excellence on this exclusive new venue on the River Thames.”

To enter the Springboard Awards for Excellence, please visit: https://springboard.uk.net/springboard-awards-for-excellence-entries/

Awards for Excellence 2023 Categories:

Springboard Ambassador of the Year Award – sponsored by BaxterStorey

Best Recruitment Initiative – sponsored by Caterer.com

Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award – sponsored by CH&CO

Best Talent Onboarding – sponsored by Mapal

Career Development Initiative – sponsored by Diageo

Best Retention Initiative – sponsored by Hand Picked Hotels

Best Employer- sponsored by American Express

Sustainable Business Award – sponsored by Franke Coffee Systems

Community Engagement – sponsored by 5 Hertford Street and Oswald’s Clubs

Best Apprenticeship Strategy Award – sponsored by HIT Training

Business Innovation – sponsored by Harri

Best Education and Industry Partnership Award

Disability Confidence Award – sponsored by Sodexo

Best Training Programme

Employee Health & Wellbeing Fiona Colley Trainee of the Year Award – supported by Braehead Foods The Chris Beaumont Outstanding Contribution Award – sponsored by Bidfood

