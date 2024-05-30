Ufi announce £1.5 million Impact Network + Grant Fund

Ufi VocTech Trust are delighted to announce the £1.5m VocTech Challenge Impact Network + Grant Fund, a new approach to grant funding from Ufi.

Grants of £200k to £250k are available for organisations to refine and deploy tech-based approaches to tackling one of three crucial challenges to skills development in the UK:

Employer integration; Pathways into and within work; and Vocational language barriers.

The overall purpose is to grant fund a cohort of projects that use technology to tackle the three challenges we have identified. We want to be able to demonstrate how technology can catalyse larger scale sustainable change in adult skills provision so that the UK has the skills it needs.

This fund is not about the potential for impact. It is about changing how things are done to have a direct and tangible impact on learners during the period of funding, in a way that sustains when the funding has ended.

We know that solving these challenges will not be easy. That is why successful applicants will join our VocTech Challenge Impact Network, bringing together a network of stakeholders already actively tackling barriers to adult learning as part of our ongoing VocTech Challenge: Skills for an Economy in Transition programme.

The network of organisations will work alongside each other as part of an active, expert-led programme designed to create connections, share knowledge, test assumptions and accelerate adoption and deployment.