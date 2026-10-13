WISE EdTech Accelerator Seeks Ventures with High Potential to Impact Education at Scale 

Early-stage edtech startups from Qatar and around the world are invited to apply from 28 September to 31 October 2026.

The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), a global initiative of Qatar Foundation, has announced the opening of applications for the 2026–2027 cycle of the WISE EdTech Accelerator, inviting early-stage education technology startups from Qatar and around the world to apply. Applications are open until 31 October 2026, with the new cohort set to begin the program in January 2027.

The WISE EdTech Accelerator equips early-stage education technology startups with world-class mentorship, strategic support, and access to Qatar’s education and innovation ecosystem, helping founders scale solutions that can transform how people teach and learn. Since 2014, the program has supported edtech founders through tailored one-to-one coaching, masterclasses with industry experts, and access to a global network of investors and education specialists.

For the 2026-2027 cycle, selected ventures will join one of two program tracks, a local or an international, each tailored to support startups at different stages of global and regional expansion. Participants in both tracks will receive tailored mentorship, strategic business growth support, and access to a global network of investors, entrepreneurs, and education leaders. While both tracks are designed for seed to pre-Series A-stage startups looking to scale their impact and operations, the local track offers the additional advantage of supporting ventures in establishing a presence in Qatar and connecting them with local ecosystem partners and Qatar-specific funding opportunities.

The new cycle builds on the progress of the 2025–2026 cohort, which marked the first cycle to introduce both local and international tracks. Eight startups were selected, representing a diverse range of education technology solutions including tutoring, coding education, AI-powered learning tools, digital credentials, microlearning, and education financing.

Across the twelve-month cycle, participating ventures recorded a range of milestones as they worked alongside the Accelerator. The cohort showcased significant growth in reach, scale, and market traction, collectively reaching more than 2.9 million learners and educators, generating new revenue and investment opportunities, forging strategic partnerships, expanding into Qatar and the wider MENA region, and earning recognition from leading educational and government institutions. These outcomes reflect measurable progress in both educational impact and commercial sustainability, with ventures reporting growth in learners reached, learning hours delivered, customer acquisition, product development, funding, and market expansion.

Aurelio Amaral, Director of Innovation, said:

“EdTech founders are developing promising solutions to some of the challenges facing education today, but turning those ideas into sustainable ventures takes more than a strong product. Through the WISE EdTech Accelerator, we want to help founders navigate that next stage of growth and build solutions that can deliver meaningful impact. As we open applications for the 2026–2027 cycle, we look forward to working with a new group of founders and supporting them as they take that next step.”

Applicants should be early-stage edtech startups that are beyond the MVP stage, with a working product in the market and evidence of sales and engagement. Eligible ventures should be at the seed or pre-Series A stage and demonstrate measurable education impact in their current markets. The program is open to for-profit startups from all geographies and across educational subsectors including K–12, higher education, professional development and more.

Selected startups will receive ongoing one-to-one coaching and mentoring tailored to their growth stage and specific challenges, covering areas including marketing, sales, fundraising, product strategy, development, market insights and positioning. The program also brings the cohort together through in-person engagements focused on hands-on learning, peer exchange, and direct interaction with mentors, industry experts, and the WISE team.

For more than a decade, the WISE EdTech Accelerator has supported 46+ ventures from 20+ countries, collectively reaching more than 15 million beneficiaries across 130 countries.

Applications for the 2026–2027 WISE EdTech Accelerator are open until 31 October 2026.