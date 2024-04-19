AI has more pros than cons for business schools, says new AACSB Report
A new report from AACSB International reveals there are more advantages to using AI in business schools than disadvantages.
The report, titled “Building Future-Ready Business Schools with Generative AI” outlines the strategic paths that schools can take in their adoption of new Generative-AI tools. It identifies six key advantages for schools:
- Elevated productivity– some tasks can now be automated, making certain processes quicker.
- New jobs– as new areas of work develop and expand, new jobs will be created.
- Personalised learning– students will benefit from educational experiences that are tailored to their specific needs.
- Cross-disciplinary integration– business education can more easily integrate with other disciplines for a more holistic learning experience.
- Enhanced creativity and innovation– access to new tools will promote innovation and help to engage in creative problem-solving.
- Democratisation of education and inclusion– high-quality, personalised learning experiences will become accessible to a broader audience.
The report also identifies five challenges for schools and staff:
- Redundancy– certain jobs could be replaced with automation.
- Skill loss– critical and innovative thinking could decrease.
- Inequity and bias– existing biases in admissions and student evaluation will be harder to prevent.
- Academic integrity challenges– the ease of generating content could lead to increased instances of plagiarism, possibly diminishing the value of original thought.
- Devaluation of human-centric skills- skills such as empathy, leadership, and negotiation may initially be prioritised less over technical competency.
The report provides a deeper understanding into the realities of integrating generative AI.
