Apprentices being let down by tick-box training

More than a third of apprentices drop-out of their course, while 38% of those from disadvantaged areas fail to complete their programme.

Young apprentices are leaving due to lack of options leading to poor choices, a ‘box-ticking’ approach to training, and inadequate support from their employer or training provider.

Low pay and financial barriers also play a role in leading the poorest apprentices to leave.

The UK is suffering from an eye-watering apprenticeships dropout rate, and new research today by the Sutton Trust sets out why so many young people are falling out of the system.

35% of apprentices do not complete their course, and this rises to 36% of 16-18 year olds and 38% of those from disadvantaged areas of the country.

Although there is a widespread focus on creating more apprenticeship opportunities across the UK, little attention is paid to the number of young people completing their programmes.

The social mobility charity interviewed over 300 apprentices aged under 30, including 100 who had dropped out of their course. These young people frequently argued that their course did not function as a coherent programme, with a lack of alignment between their work with their employer and what they were learning with their provider.

Poor quality training was often cited as a reason for dissatisfaction. Some described their training as a ‘box-ticking’ exercise, rather than equipping them with workplace knowledge, skills and behaviours.

Young apprentices described line managers as having the greatest influence on their apprenticeship experience. Many reported having weak or even absent line managers, which left them struggling to manage their apprenticeship.

In addition, those from poorer backgrounds face additional barriers at every stage of their early-career journey. Many cited low wages as a factor in not continuing, as the apprentice rate for under 19s is below the standard national minimum wage for other jobs. And experts interviewed for the research also highlighted the knock-on impact for the families of some young people, whose household benefits are reduced once they start an apprenticeship.

Some young people took on weekend jobs on top of their apprenticeships, while some noted how they struggled for meals and borrowed money from family and creditors. This not only impacted their apprenticeship experience, but also added to mental and physical health issues for many. Those who had dropped out following burnout, anxiety or other wellbeing-related struggles often spent weeks or months recovering and getting back to regular routines before considering their next steps.

While some young people would carefully compare employers, qualifications and career pathways when looking at apprenticeships, others – particularly those with immediate financial needs – were less discerning. A lack of options and poor access to information and advice has often led to mismatches between aspiring apprentices and their chosen career, employer and course.

As Billy Huband-Thompson, Head of Research and Policy at the Sutton Trust, explains:

“Apprenticeship supply has not caught up with demand, meaning many young people don’t have the luxury of choice. This can often lead to a mismatch and a greater likelihood that they won’t see the course through.

“Young apprentices often find themselves with weak line management and low-quality off-the-job training, much of which is delivered online. Apprenticeships can offer a great induction to the world of work but too often they fall short of this promise.”

The researchers found that good line management and support from employers played a crucial role in ensuring apprentices completed the scheme. Many of those who had dropped out had faced similar difficulties to others who completed, but didn’t receive coordinated support from their employer and training provider to overcome these challenges.

The Sutton Trust is calling on the government to explore targeted incentives for training providers, focusing on apprenticeship achievement rather than just the number who start. Apprentices should have a minimum requirement for face-to-face off-the-job training, with tighter enforcement of training requirements.

Skills England should introduce a line management training unit for SMEs taking on young apprentices, to support smaller businesses with the management skills needed to deliver successful apprenticeships. Employers should place a greater emphasis on induction training and good line management, alongside setting clear expectations about what the apprenticeship will entail.

They should also offer to tackle financial barriers facing apprentices, such as compensating travel costs, addressing hidden costs like equipment, and aim to pay at least the Real Living Wage, which could be achieved through the Levy share. And the government should ensure that the social security system doesn’t discourage disadvantaged 16-18 year-olds from starting and completing apprenticeships.

Nick Harrison, CEO of the Sutton Trust, added:

“Politicians of all parties agree we need more apprenticeships, but far more attention should be paid to why more than a third of them are never completed. Young people describe poor training, inadequate support and pay they struggle to live on. The opportunity to ‘earn while you learn’ is enticing but too often the reality doesn’t live up to the promise.

“Apprenticeships should be under the same scrutiny as university courses. We certainly need more places. But just as important, we need a much stronger commitment to making sure young apprentices get good support, can afford to stay the course, and are on a meaningful path to a better future.”

This research is supported by The John Armitage Charitable Trust. The John Armitage Charitable Trust is dedicated to helping people to help themselves through its grant-making. The Trust focuses on education, early years and young people, and former offenders, and gives to a wide range of causes designed to give people the tools and opportunities to thrive.