Ascentis Launches 30 Approved Access to HE Diplomas for 2024

Ascentis, a leading UK AVA (Access Validating Agency) and provider of educational qualifications and assessments, has announced that thirty of its Access to Higher Education (HE) Diploma titles have received approval and are ready for delivery starting from the 1st August 2024. These diplomas are fully compliant with the new Quality Assurance Agency (QAA) diploma model.

Throughout the revalidation process, Ascentis engaged in consultation with customers, listened to stakeholders’ feedback, and collaborated with subject matter experts to ensure that the diplomas meet regulatory requirements and align with industry needs and expectations.

One of the changes accompanying this revalidation is the adoption of the new QAA Grading Standards model, which aims to enhance clarity and consistency in the assessment framework. Ascentis has updated its assignment briefs to align with the requirements of the new grading model.

The QAA has streamlined the grading process to provide students and educators with a more straightforward assessment framework. These updates reflect the ongoing efforts to improve the quality and effectiveness of education delivery in the further education sector.