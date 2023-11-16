 Cardiff and Vale College a finalist in the 2023-24 Beacon Awards

Cardiff and Vale College’s work to develop non-racist curriculum modules for the further education sector has seen it reach the finals of the Association of College’s prestigious UK-wide Beacon Awards.

Known as the ‘College Oscars’, the Beacon Awards celebrate the best and most innovative practices among UK colleges. CAVC is just one of two colleges across the UK to have been shortlisted in the Jisc Award for Effective Use of Digital Technology in Further Education.

In 2022 the Welsh Government announced that it was committed to ensuring Wales will be an anti-racist country by 2030 – the first country to make this commitment. A key part of its Anti-Racist Wales Action plan has been to develop an anti-racist further education curriculum.

The curriculum is in the form of a metaverse – the first anti-racist virtual world. This innovative development, led by Cardiff and Vale College on behalf of the Welsh Government, provides an accessible and immersive learning experience developed and produced in collaboration with ethnic minority experts from schools, colleges, universities and third parties.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said:

“We are delighted to be shortlisted for the Beacon Award for Effective Use of Digital Technology in Further Education.

“CAVC is at the heart of the most vibrant and diverse region in Wales and we are strongly committed to an anti-racist agenda. We have been proud to lead on this unique and innovative investment in the Welsh curriculum and reaching the finals of the Beacon Awards shows the national and international interest in this project.”

Mark White CBE DL, Chair of AoC’s Charitable Trust said:

“The AoC Beacon Awards showcase exactly why colleges are so important to every community and why people value them. This award recognises the critical role undertaken by boards, governors and governance professionals developing capacity for sustained improvement in the quality of provision for students.”

The AoC Beacon Award Winners will be announced in Spring 2024.

