Cardiff Metropolitan University announced as Commonwealth Games Team Wales partner

A new seven-year partnership has been announced between Cardiff Metropolitan University and Commonwealth Games Wales to create education, research and employment opportunities for young people across Wales.

The naming of Cardiff Met as the new Higher Education Partner for Team Wales comes one week before the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games (Weds 4th – Friday 11th August 2023).

The two organisations will work together to develop key areas including research, technology and digital media, women in sport leadership, student placements and a range of programmes focused on schools and communities and across Wales.

Cardiff Metropolitan University is renowned for offering a wealth of sporting degrees, research in sport with international impact and for producing world class sporting professionals. In addition to advanced career opportunities, the university has welcomed a number of Commonwealth athletes onto its campuses, including siblings Hannah and Joe Brier, weightlifter Michaela Breeze, Birmingham 2022 Rhythmic Gold Medallist Gemma Frizzelle, netballer Chelsea Lewis, discus and shot putter Aled Sion Davies, sprinter Mica Moore, discus thrower Brett Morse, shot putter Adel Nicoll, who earlier this month became British Champion, sprinter James Ledger, and Olympic boxer Rosie Eccles.

Professor Cara Aitchison, President and Vice Chancellor of Cardiff Metropolitan University said:

“Both Cardiff Met and Team Wales share a fundamental belief in the power of sport to change lives by supporting Wales’ most talented athletes to perform on the world stage. This shared purpose and a desire to work in true partnership provides a platform to build both national and international excellence. We are looking forward to working together to build on our strong reputation for academic excellence, research with purpose and global reach.”

Cardiff Met has a long history of sporting success, counting multiple Olympic, World, Commonwealth and European athletes among its alumni. The University’s recently published ‘Strategy 2030’ identifies sport as a continuing strategic priority, together with the ambition of being designated Wales’ University of Sport.

Commonwealth Games Wales CEO, Rebecca Edwards-Symmons, added:

“We are extremely happy to have Cardiff Met as our new higher education partner. There are so many opportunities we can collaborate and work together on. The partnership will certainly be exciting, purposeful, and long lasting. The Cardiff Met team has been hugely supportive and we can’t wait to plan and develop future projects together.”

