College student on cloud nine after making senior debut for Wrexham AFC

A COLEG CAMBRIA student is on cloud nine after making his Wrexham AFC debut.

Harry Ashfield, 17, has been with the Red Dragons since he was just six years old.

The marauding midfielder, who hails from the city, was thrilled to be included in manager Phil Parkinson’s squad for the 0-3 EFL Trophy victory over Crewe Alexandra at the Mornflake Stadium.

And Harry, a Level 3 Sports learner at Cambria’s Yale site, was even more pleased to have been brought on as an 89th minute substitute for his senior debut.

The former Darland High School pupil has his sights set on breaking into the team on a regular basis after his brief taste of the big time, given the club’s now global standing under the stewardship of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

“My dream is to become a professional footballer with Wrexham AFC, so this was a huge moment for me,” he said.

“I didn’t expect to come on in the game, it was a surprise but undoubtedly one of the highlights of my life.

“I’ve been training with the first team for the last couple of years, which has obviously been a whirlwind given everything that’s happened on and off the pitch – it’s been amazing.

“My whole family are buzzing, we are all fans of the club, and my dad was there to see me play against Crewe, so it was unbelievable.”

Now in his final year at the college, he hopes to go on and appear many more times, including an eventual first appearance at the STōK Cae Ras.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Cambria, it has been challenging balancing my studies with the football, but I’ve managed it and had a lot of support,” said Harry.

“From here I will be completely focused on football as a career, and I’m hungrier than ever after being on the pitch when the team won, and making my debut.”

Sally Jones, Curriculum Director for Sport, Public Services and Business at Yale, congratulated Harry on his soccer success.

“We know how delighted he was to be included in the squad, so to have come on in the game is fantastic,” she said.

“We are all very proud of Harry, he’s managed to balance his course with training and playing for the youth set up and we’ve no doubt he will go on to have a brilliant career in football.”

For the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk.

Published in