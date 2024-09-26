Dumfries and Galloway College helps businesses build for net zero future

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) was delighted to host the region’s first Net Zero Business Opportunities Summit on Monday, September 23 at its Crichton Campus in Dumfries.

Taking place during Business Week 2024,the summit was the first in a series of events — coordinated with Dumfries and Galloway Chamber of Commerce and Dumfries and Galloway Business Gateway — to provide platforms for companies to engage and learn more about what opportunities are available to them across the South of Scotland.

DGC’s Net Zero Business Opportunities Summit included sessions on how to access free training at the college’s Net Zero Skills Centre, information on support and funding available to businesses and advice on how to plan for a net zero future.

DGC recently launched the Net Zero Skills Centre to support the region’s businesses in developing the skills required to support the transition — and DGC Principal Joanna Campbell and Depute Principal Douglas Dickson gave guests an update on the centre and the role it plays in providing expert business advice and support programmes on decarbonisation, climate adaptation and circular economy practices.

The free-to-attend event, part of Climate Week Scotland, was fully booked well in advance and included lunch, afternoon refreshments, a marketplace and networking opportunities — as well as having the chance to hear from notable speakers such as Senga Greenwood, Climate Officer at D&G Climate Hub.

Ms Greenwood joined the D&G Climate Hub earlier in 2024 from the Keir, Penpont & Tynron (KPT) Development Trust, bringing years of experience in public outreach, events, and community-owned asset projects.

Joining Ms Greenwood to speak at the event was Deborah Mooney from Zero Waste Scotland, who, as a consultant within the Partnerships team, has a focus on Education and Skills and on embedding circular economy principles into education across Scotland.

Other presenters on the day include Armstrong Watson’s Caroline Dean; Emma Hall and Bethany Vaughan from Retrofit Academy; and Ray Black from Net Zero Nation.

Joanna Campbell, Principal, Dumfries and Galloway College, said:

“We very much enjoyed welcoming businesses from across the South of Scotland to our Net Zero Summit at Dumfries and Galloway College.

“The event was an ideal platform for employers to learn more about Net Zero and what it means for their businesses and the community… and to discover the many opportunities available to them as we look to build an exciting future for everyone in our region.”