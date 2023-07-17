Exciting launch of new Special Educational Needs and Disabilities project- Delivering Better Value in SEND

North East Lincolnshire Council is one of just 55 Local Authorities to participate in an exciting and forward thinking project funded by the Department for Education dedicated to improving outcomes for children and young people with SEND in North East Lincolnshire.

Delivering Better Value in SEND (DBV) was officially launched in North East Lincolnshire on 12 July at Grimsby Town Hall.

Following a period of consultation, research and engagement North East Lincolnshire Council was granted the funding in March this year.

The launch was well attended by parent carers of children and young people with SEND as well as professionals from education settings, health, and social care.

Prior to the launch Officers at North East Lincolnshire Council highlighted target areas for improvement by collating insight and data from parent carers, children and young people, and professionals in education, health, social care and the third sector.

Janice Spencer, Director of Children’s Services at North East Lincolnshire Council said:

“The launch was a great chance to feature our exciting plans for Delivering Better Value in SEND. Those who have given their feedback, insight, and ideas to us were able to see how they’ve shaped the delivery of the project.

“We’re really excited about participating in this programme. We have a wealth of insight and data collated from across the SEND partnership to inform our actions and measure our impact. It’s based on a strong understanding of our local needs, our areas of strength, and how we can bring this together to make long term improvements.

“With the cooperation of schools and partners in health and social care we will see real benefits for children and young people with SEND, and the professionals that work with them.”

“We’re lucky to have parent carers keen to get involved and work with us, as well as dedicated professionals who want to do the best for every child and young person with SEND.

“We are making the most of the opportunity to ensure we execute a robust plan that is implemented well and creates long term change.”

Following a Delivering Better Value in SEND presentation guests heard about Launch Pad, a new social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) setting in our area, expanding the alternative provision offer.

At the event guests gave their feedback on key themes such as transition to adulthood, how children and young people can be more visible in their community, and what additional education offer is needed to expand our alternative provision offer.

Stay up to date with the project’s progress on the SEND Local Offer. NELC SEND Local Offer | Delivering Better Value in SEND (nelincs.gov.uk).

