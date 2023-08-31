Fife College finalists in two categories at 2023 CDN Awards

Fife College has been named a finalist in two categories at this year’s College Development Network (CDN) Awards.

The College has been shortlisted in the Digital Learning category for the creation of a bespoke app, MyPortfolio, which has redefined how students can collate evidence of their digital skills and create a digital portfolio. Designed in-house, the user-friendly app has allowed students to customise their portfolio with a range of media, including videos and images, depending on their field of study.

In the Research Project of the Year category, the College is nominated for its work to include students’ views in the College’s new five-year strategy. Collaborating with the Fife College Students’ Association, the College’s Planning and Performance team orchestrated a range of group research sessions, ensuring measures were implemented that would make it easier to share views and opinions, even for students not comfortable speaking openly in a group.

Fife College Principal Jim Metcalfe said:

The whole Fife College team is so honoured to have been named as finalists in two categories at this year’s College Development Network Awards. “These nominations are a testament to the work that our colleagues do to support our students, with innovations to improve their experience and help them achieve and progress.”

The CDN Awards celebrate the talent, skills and achievements of colleges, their staff, and learners from across Scotland, as well as giving an opportunity to showcase the innovation that exists within the sector.

The winners of the CDN Awards 2023 will be announced at a celebration ceremony at Radisson Blu, Glasgow on Thursday 30 November 2023.

