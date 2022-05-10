Fife College student’s degree studies given a huge boost thanks to scholarship

A Fife College student has received a special scholarship which is designed to help fund students through their degree studies at the College and on to Edinburgh Napier University.

Software Development student, Mark Abram from Dunfermline, has been awarded £1,000 per year, for the next four years, to support his degree journey thanks to the Fife College and Edinburgh Napier University Associate Student Scholarship.

Now in its second year, the scholarship is co-founded by Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, and the Edinburgh Napier University Development Trust.

Mark, who is part of the Edinburgh Napier University associate programme, is currently in the first year of his Software Development degree course and will start his HND at the College after the summer. On completion of his HND, Mark will then advance to the third year of his degree at Napier.

With a hardworking attitude, and fantastic academic performance, Mark was a standout applicant from a high quality field of degree students at the College.

Mark is delighted to have been award the scholarship, which he plans to use to purchase equipment to benefit his studies.

Mark said:

“I am very interested in Artificial Intelligence (AI) programming and did a lot of research and self-study before making the decision to come to Fife College and join the Napier associate programme.

“I’m very honoured to receive this scholarship, it means so much to me to have been selected. This year’s award will allow me to purchase computer equipment that will really benefit me moving forward with my studies, providing a more comfortable and productive working environment at home.

“Knowing that I’ll receive further scholarship funding throughout my degree as part of this award is amazing – it will be a fantastic help to me and the boost I need to keep going to achieve my goal of becoming an AI Programmer.”

Last year more than 190 students were able to study for a degree closer to home at a Fife College campus. The College delivers several degrees through partnerships with Abertay University, Queen Margaret University and The Open University, allowing students to study for a degree entirely at a Fife College campus.

Iain Hawker, Assistant Principal – Quality and Academic Partnerships at Fife College, said:

“Fife College supports hundreds of students to work towards a degree closer to home every year. Studying for a degree locally allows our students the chance to learn in a familiar setting, while also cutting down on potential travel or accommodation costs.

“We are delighted to work with our academic partner Edinburgh Napier University to offer this scholarship which provides further support to our hard-working degree students.

“Congratulations to Mark on becoming this year’s recipient. His dedication to his studies shone through in his application and is very much deserving of this scholarship award.”

Carole Mooney, Senior Outreach Officer – Colleges at Edinburgh Napier University, said:

“We are delighted to be part of this unique partnership with Fife College to offer the Fife College and Edinburgh Napier University Associate Student Scholarship to help support a student on their degree journey.

“Congratulations to Mark, a very worthy recipient of this year’s award. Edinburgh Napier University is committed to widening access for all and this award will provide Mark with financial support throughout his studies to help him achieve his ambition to become an AI Programmer.”

