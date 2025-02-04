Funding award for University Centre Leeds’ gallery paves way for new exhibition

Folly, by Stella Baraklianou

University Centre Leeds is about to showcase the work of a local artist thanks to a funding award from the Henry Moore Foundation.

The University Centre’s art gallery, BLANK_ is using the £3,000 grant to host an exhibition featuring a variety of new ceramic sculptures by Stella Baraklianou.

Her Unstable Materials will run at the gallery from Thursday 13 February to Friday 18 April. Stella says the exhibition will focus on ‘a female character disguised in the different sculptures’ – and there will be surprises for viewers, including some pieces that may not be as ‘stable’ as expected.

Fostering creativity

Head of Creative Arts at University Centre Leeds (which is part of Luminate Education Group), Tom Poultney said: ”The key goal of our gallery is to foster creativity by providing talented artists, like Stella, with a platform to display their work and grow.

“So we are really grateful to the Henry Moore Foundation for granting this award, which has made the new exhibition possible.

“I first worked with Stella ten years ago in 2015, when we exhibited her art as part of the FOG Photo Festival. Her work is fascinating as it continues to explore the relationship between sculptural objects and photography, and we are excited to display this new collection.”

Referring to her return to using clay as a material, Stella – who was born in Greece, raised in Australia and now lives in Leeds – says her new sculptures and coiled vases ‘pay homage’ to her Greek heritage.

Expect the unexpected

She said: “The exhibition, and the generous support from BLANK_ gallery and the Henry Moore Foundation, has allowed me to realise ideas I had as sketches and bring them to fruition.

“Being able to collaborate with a creative technologist, Matt Collins at East Street Arts, has allowed me to introduce interactive elements into the field of ceramic sculptures. This is an ambitious step forward with my practice.

“Visitors to the exhibition should expect to see bold, bright ceramic sculptures and installation works that may make them feel ‘unstable’ – in a good way!”

Further insights into the artist’s inspiration and work can also be gained on Thursday 6 March, when Stella will hold an in-depth discussion with Ella Cronk from Yorkshire Sculpture International. The talk runs at the gallery from 6pm to 7.30pm – for more details, visit the BLANK_ website.

The University Centre delivers higher education courses and training while supporting the work of Luminate Education Group’s further education colleges in Leeds, Harrogate and Keighley.