Housebuilder develops growing relationship with local school by donating trees

Bovis Homes is developing a growing relationship with a local school in Reading by donating two trees from its Emmer Green Drive location.

The housebuilder transported the cherry tree and scots pine tree from the development off Kidmore End Road, to Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre, off Surley Row in Emmer Green, Reading, where they will be replanted in the school grounds.

A handing-over ceremony was held at Emmer Green Drive on Wednesday 11 October. This event was attended by senior members of the Bovis Homes management team, including land director Fiona Harrison, marketing manager Alix Laflin, site manager Simon Minor, maintenance controller Mark Bennett and sales manager Nic James. Reading Borough Councillor Simon Robinson and staff and students from the school also attended.

Bovis Homes is part of the Vistry Group, along with Linden Homes and Countryside Homes.

Michael Jones, estate and facilities manager for Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre said:

“It was lovely being approached by Vistry and being offered the trees. The handing-over ceremony was the news around the school and the students who attended were very happy to be part of the event.

“We are building a new relationship between the school and Vistry, and I am looking forward to seeing where it takes us. As the new Emmer Green Drive site develops, we look forward to welcoming new pupils who move in and join the new community here at Highdown.”

The tree donation is part of Bovis Homes’ plans for the 223-home development on the southern end of the former Reading Golf Club site. The housebuilder is to plant 209 new native trees across the site, a net gain of 104 trees, creating new habitat for wildlife, alongside bird and bat boxes, hedgehog houses and log piles.

Alix Laflin, marketing manager for Bovis Homes, said:

“Creating meaningful relationships with local organisations and groups where we build new homes is part of our ethos as we seek to have a positive impact on the area. Reaching out to Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre is part of this engagement with the local community in Emmer Green.

“We hope that these trees will continue to grow and flourish in their new setting of the school grounds, where they can be enjoyed by staff and students.

“This donation is part of our overall vision for Emmer Green Drive as we set about creating a family-friendly environment in a tree-lined setting. There will be new play areas within the extensive public open spaces planned, which will see existing vegetation retained wherever possible. We are aiming for the first homes to be put on sale in spring 2024, with the first residents making this new neighbourhood their home in the following months.”

For more information about the new homes at Emmer Green Drive, visit bovishomes.co.uk.

