Leicester College re-opens Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering facilities following multi-million

Government funding has supported major upgrade of facilities and equipment for students at Abbey Park Campus

Leicester College will formally open its Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering facilities at the Abbey Park campus following an exciting multi-million-pound investment in resources, equipment and teaching spaces. This will enable the College to provide industry standard technical training to students and employers across the region.

Leicester College is one of the largest providers of advanced manufacturing and engineering education in Leicester and Leicestershire. The project was supported by capital funding via the T Level capital fund.

The upgraded facilities will improve the practical and technical experience for existing and future students, studying for T Level qualifications in Design and Development for Engineering and Manufacturing (Electrical, Electronic and Mechanical Engineering) and Maintenance, Installation and Repair for Engineering and Manufacturing, together with a range of other programmes, including new Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs) in Engineering. They will also enable the College to continue to support regional employers to develop the skills and knowledge needed to develop the engineering workforce of the future.

The project included the installation of engineering laboratories and workshops to develop skills in robotics, programmable logic controllers, electronic circuits, electrical systems, mechanical systems, hydraulic and pneumatic systems together with a range of mills, lathes, grinders, rigs, testing equipment and simulators.

The new facilities were designed by Moss Architecture. Interiors Ltd and constructed by regional contractor, Stepnell.

Verity Hancock, Principal of Leicester College, said:

“I’m so excited about this huge refurbishment. Our hard-working engineering students and staff deserve the superb facilities and equipment that have been developed. The College is grateful to the Department for Education for their investment and to everyone – designers, architects and builders – who have made this happen.”

Ibrar Raja, Director of Engineering at Leicester College, said:

“With the introduction of T Levels and the transition to HTQs, the Higher Education offering for engineering students is undergoing a shift towards addressing future recruitment issues, and local and national skills gaps. The funding received has enabled us to invest in our infrastructure for students, ensuring that we can provide them with real pathways to progression within their chosen engineering sector and safeguarding the skillsets for future generations.”

Tom Sewell, regional director at Stepnell, said:

“Our construction team worked closely with the College to understand the needs of aspiring engineers and help create an ideal facility to nurture their talent.

“As the third project we have undertaken for Leicester College with Moss Architecture, we continue to develop lasting relations with education and wider public sector clients, which is a key focus for us as a complete construction partner. It is fantastic to see the engineering and technology centre welcome students again to continue working in an enhanced learning environment.”

Leicester College offers engineering programmes from foundation level 1, for those initially developing their engineering journey, through to higher level qualification including T Levels, Access courses and foundation degrees. Students can specialise in electrical, electronics, manufacturing, aeronautical, mechanical, electromechanical, space engineering, technical support engineering, fabrication, and welding, electric, hybrid and hydrogen vehicle technologies.

Dedicated employer training can also aid upskilling of the workforce to meet local, regional, and national industry needs. For more information, visit here

Photo credit: Beth Walsh