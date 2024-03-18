LRN Partners with Aptech to Expand Qualification Offerings in IT and Visualisation

Learning Resource Network (LRN), a leading awarding organisation of internationally recognised qualifications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Aptech, a global leader in IT education and training. This partnership aims to offer students enhanced opportunities in the field of Information Technology and Visualisation by introducing a number of relevant and accessible qualifications.

Aptech, known for its expertise in IT education, will collaborate with LRN to develop and deliver a comprehensive Diploma in IT and Visualisation. This qualification will provide students with practical skills and knowledge essential for success in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Dr Muhammad Zohaib Tariq, CEO of LRN said,

“We are excited to partner with Aptech to expand our portfolio of qualifications and provide students with cutting-edge education in IT and Visualisation. This collaboration underscores our commitment to offering high-quality, industry-relevant qualifications that prepare learners for future careers.”

In response, the Executive Vice President, Kallol Mukherjee of Aptech expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating,

“Aptech is dedicated to empowering students with practical skills that are in high demand in the global job market. By joining forces with LRN, we aim to offer students a pathway to obtain globally recognised qualifications and enhance their employability.”

The mutual course partnership between LRN and Aptech will enable students to earn British qualifications, recognised worldwide for their quality and relevance. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing students with access to prestigious qualifications that meet the demands of today’s industries. These qualifications will be offered globally to Aptech centres and its sister companies at Arena Multimedia and Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity.