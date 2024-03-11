MSP Craig Hoy praises innovative teaching practices at Borders College

@BordersCollege staff and students were delighted to recently welcome South of Scotland MSP Craig Hoy to the Scottish Borders Campus in Galashiels.

Welcomed by Borders College Principal Pete Smith, Mr Hoy was given a tour of the campus’s state-of-the-art learning environments and got the chance to speak with staff and students about the innovative teaching practices happening within.

Mr Hoy started his tour in the construction workshops, talking with staff and students about new emerging technologies in the industry, including renewable energy sources and sustainable practices. He also tried his hand at the ‘nail challenge’ set up by the Carpentry and Joinery students.

The MSP was interested to see the College’s newly refurbished tech areas such as the BT Immersive Room, which offers a full 360-degree floor-to-ceiling socially immersive experience for classes, and the new Esports Studio, featuring top tech gaming equipment, and billed as a first of its kind in the region. He was keen to talk about the benefits the new technology will bring to the student experience.

Mr Hoy also visited the Cyber Security Room, which offers students the chance to learn about digital security in a bespoke setting. A tour of the College’s BTECH room saw the MSP look at the virtual care settings available to learners at Borders College.

The investment in these areas will be used as part of the College’s mission to continuously innovate and provide world-class facilities for its students, ensuring they leave college ‘work ready’ with specialist skills relevant to thriving and emerging sectors.