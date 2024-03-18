Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2024- Sector Response

This week (18th-24th) of March 2024 is Neurodiversity Celebration Week. This annual event challenges stereotypes and misconceptions about neurological differences. It aims to transform how neurodivergent individuals are perceived and supported by providing schools, universities, and organisations with the opportunity to recognise the many talents and advantages of being neurodivergent, while creating more inclusive and equitable cultures that celebrate differences and empower every individual.

Check out the sector response down below to find out how various sectors are responding to Neurodiversity Celebration Week, fostering inclusivity in businesses, education systems, and communities.

Sector Response

Lesley Holt, Lead for UKTIN Talent said:

“It’s well known there is a talent shortage within telecoms. With the transition to 5G, increased AI implementation, and the evolution of wireless networking, the skills shortage is only worsening. An ageing workforce, poor recruiting rates, a lack of diversity, and increased competition from big tech are exacerbating the problem of supply exceeding need. So what is the solution to bridging the talent gap in the industry?

“The simple answer would be to expand the current talent pool. In particular, the sector should look at how it can appeal to a diverse workforce and foster greater inclusivity, which should include recruiting and nurturing neurodivergent talent. A more inclusive talent pool could lead to greater innovation by tapping into a broad range of skills across various areas including data analysis, quality control, software development, and research.

“This year’s Neurodiversity Celebration Week aims to promote a more inclusive and accepting society in which persons of all neurotypes are valued and supported. At UKTIN we have created a programme called UKTIN Talent through which we are launching a nationwide plan of action aiming to increase awareness and encourage all individuals to examine the possibility of a future in the telecoms industry. Fostering a more inclusive environment to attract all individuals – including neurodivergent – into the telecoms industry is fundamental to driving innovation and meeting the growing demands of the market.”