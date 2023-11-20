New City College celebrates Higher Education students at Graduation

Graduates from New City College were honoured at a special presentation ceremony attended by college staff, family and friends.

Over 100 students were presented with certificates at the fabulous Graduation ceremony held at NCC Redbridge campus.

Principal Alison Arnaud welcomed them and their guests to the presentation, saying: “Education is more than a certificate. Your qualification represents progress, personal development and possibility. Embrace the opportunities this affords you and take pride in how far you have already come.”

New City College has a rich history of offering Higher Education for almost 40 years. Now a new, exciting chapter has recently started through NCC’s partnership with Bath Spa University. A pioneering University Centre has been developed at the Hackney campus and both institutions are looking forward to the benefits that the partnership will bring.

Graduates at the presentation received awards for courses such as business, education, engineering, counselling, human resources management, construction, sport, science, creative arts and social work, as well as Masters degrees.

HE courses are delivered at the Hackney, Redbridge and Ardleigh Green campuses and it is hoped that the variety of courses will grow further as the Bath Spa partnership develops.

Group Principal and CEO Gerry McDonald said:

“The Graduation ceremony is the highlight of the college’s HE calendar when, together, we celebrate the achievements of our students. Today’s graduates have worked hard to achieve something very special, and many have had to balance studies with busy family lives and demanding jobs.

“We hope you will have lasting happy memories of your studies, the lecturers and staff who have inspired you and of the campus where you studied. Our commitment to quality, excellence and innovation are central to these memories and to the college’s history. As a graduate of NCC we hope you will act as an inspiration for others to aspire to what you have achieved – to change their lives through the power of education and to develop the skills of lifelong learners.”

The guest speaker was Captain Durdana Ansari, OBE, who achieved a BA (Hons) in Media & Journalism and has worked for the BBC World Service as well as leading many charity projects aimed at empowering British-Asian women through education.

Rouge Restaurant at Redbridge campus provided some delicious food and drinks before the ceremony began.

