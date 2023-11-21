News presenter Clive Myrie honoured by the University of Winchester

BBC news anchor and Mastermind presenter Clive Myrie has received an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from the University of Winchester.

The journalist and broadcaster swapped the flack jacket and helmet he wears in warzones for academic robes to attend the graduation ceremony held in Winchester Cathedral.

Clive received his doctorate from another TV personality, the University’s Chancellor Emeritus, Alan Titchmarsh.

Speaking to the graduates gathered at the ceremony, Clive said “imagination and determination” were the two qualities most needed for success in life.

He received his honour at ceremony attended by graduates from the University’s Faculty of Education and the Arts.

Clive said that he was glad to be in the presence of so many aspiring educators as his mother and younger sister were both teachers and his older sister was a lecturer.

