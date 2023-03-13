Outstanding Ofsted Inspection for Portland College

Portland College was graded Outstanding in every category in an Ofsted Inspection, January 2023.

Four Ofsted Inspectors assessed all elements of the further education provision in an intensive 3 day inspection.

Ofsted Inspectors commended the happy vibe of the College, “From the moment learners arrive on the expansive college grounds, they are greeted by kind and caring staff who welcome them each day.”

“Learners benefit from a highly personalised and ambitious curriculum and make excellent progress to achieve their learning goals.”

“There is an unwavering commitment demonstrated by staff to promote and facilitate learners’ personal development.”

“The majority of learners move onto meaningful destinations after college such as adult day services, supported living, employment or further study.”

Tim Richmond, Chairman commented, “It is an enormous privilege to be involved as Chair of Governors at Portland College, which, due to the positivity and commitment of our learners, together with the professionalism and dedication of staff and volunteers, creates the special Portland ethos, and I’m delighted that their efforts have been recognised by the Ofsted inspectors in achieving Outstanding grades across the board.”

Dr Mark Dale, Principal and CEO commented, “We are delighted that the hard work of our wonderful learners, amazing staff and dedicated volunteer governors has been recognised with the highest grade possible from Ofsted.”

“We work really hard every day to ensure our learners have access to the best specialist education and facilities, supported by an excellent multi-disciplinary team to meet their individual needs.”

About Portland College

Based in Sherwood Forest, near Mansfield, with an excellent residential provision for people who live further away, Portland College offers a range of vocational programmes for people aged 18-25 with an Education, Health and Care Plan.

Our College curriculum is also available in the stunning grounds of Wollaton Park, Nottingham where we teach Horticulture and Construction Trades.

The Portland Charity group also offers a range of additional services for people with disabilities, including Day Service, Short Breaks, alternative provision at Pollyteach School and Portland Pathways, our mental health and employment service.

To find out more about joining Portland or our exciting range of career opportunities, visit www.portland.ac.uk or call us on 01623 499111.

