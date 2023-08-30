Pay of college bosses jumped by quadruple the recommended rate

English College principals increased their pay by four times the rate recommended by the sector’s employer body, the University and College Union (UCU) revealed today (Thursday).

New financial analysis by the union shows that 26 principals received pay rises of over 10% in 2021/22 and one principal’s total package rose to over £360k. The average increase was 4%, four times higher than the 1% employer body the Association of Colleges (AoC) recommended for staff in that year.

The AoC sets salaries so low that qualified lecturers are paid as little as £26k . It has so far failed to make any recommendation on pay whatsoever this year (23/24), despite the government providing additional funding to colleges on an “equivalent” basis to the school funding which resulted in teachers getting a 6.5% increase.

The analysis comes with strike ballots set to open at 89 colleges across England next week in a fight over low pay and poor working conditions. It shows:

Government increases to English college funding mean the sector will get at least £700m more in 23/24 than it did three years ago (2019/20), when funding for students aged 16-19yrs began to rise.

By 2025 colleges will also get at least £1.8bn more from government for investing in facilities, buildings and equipment.

More than two-thirds (70%) of colleges are now in surplus, meaning they bring in more each year than they spend, up from around half (53%) in 2018.

From 2016-2022 the sector’s total debt fell by almost half (47%) from £1.7bn to £0.9bn, while its cash and short-term holdings increased by 40% to £1.5bn over the same period.

From 2020-22 spending on staff increased by just 1.4%, whereas the amount being spent on buildings and equipment jumped by over 50% (52%).

The number of full-time equivalent teaching staff has fallen by a fifth since 2015-16.

UCU is demanding a pay offer in excess of RPI inflation, a national workload agreement and binding national pay negotiations.

College staff work an average of two days extra every week for no additional pay, and salaries have fallen 35% behind inflation over the past 12 years.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: ‘Our analysis shows the money is there for college bosses to raise pay and treat staff fairly. It is completely unacceptable that employer body the Association of Colleges has so far failed to make any recommendation on pay for the coming year, especially when school teachers are getting an increase of 6.5%.

‘College bosses now need to spend less on buildings, reign in their own salaries and use some of the cash they have in the bank to support the staff who keep their colleges running.

‘Our members are well aware their pay is being held down while college principals rake in more than ever and next week they will begin voting to strike in our biggest ever college ballot.’

Sector Response

Davide Hughes, CEO of Association of Colleges:

“AoC is in important pay negotiations with UCU and other unions after we won one of the biggest funding increases the college sector has seen for over a decade. We recognise that this funding boost comes after years of underfunding and is therefore only the first step in bringing pay in colleges to where it should be. At this stage we are still unclear what the extra funding looks like for individual colleges and consequently for the pay award recommendation we will make. The Department for Education is working through those allocations to colleges now.

We have a meeting with UCU and the other college staff unions scheduled for September where we aim to be able to make a meaningful offer which utilises all of the extra funds we have won and reflects the severe cost of living crisis we know college staff are facing.

AoC has worked hard to persuade government that the current staff recruitment and retention crisis in colleges serves nobody – it is bad for colleges, communities, businesses and the country. Most importantly, funding cuts since 2010 have resulted in pay that is not fair for college staff. Every college leader wants pay to be at a level that attracts and retains staff and adequately rewards people for the hard work they do. We will continue to work with the government, the opposition, the Department for Education and others to constantly make the case for better and more sustainable funding, with pay as the top priority.

We don’t want to get distracted by historical data on senior leader pay which is not accurate. By the meeting in September, we expect to have a clearer picture of what the extra funding for colleges means and will move ahead on the facts and figures to hand.”

The colleges being balloted from Tuesday 5 September:

Abingdon and Witney College Activate Learning Askham Bryan College Bath College Bishop Auckland College Blackburn College Blackpool & The Fylde College Bolton College Bournemouth & Poole College Bridgwater and Taunton College Brockenhurst College Brooklands College Burnley College Burton and South Derbyshire College Bury College Calderdale College Cambridge Regional College (Camre) Capital City College Group Chelmsford College Cheshire College South & West Chesterfield College Chichester College Group City College Plymouth City of Bristol College City of Liverpool College City of Wolverhampton College Colchester Institute College of West Anglia Craven College Croydon College Darlington College Derby College DN Colleges Group Dudley College Ealing, Hammersmith & West London College East Coast College East Durham College East Sussex College Group Exeter College Farnborough College of Technology Furness College Gloucestershire College Heart of Worcestershire College Heart of Yorkshire Education Group Hugh Baird College Isle of Wight College Lambeth College Leeds College of Building Leicester College Loughborough College Middlesbrough College MidKent College Milton Keynes College Group Myerscough College Nelson & Colne College Group New City College New College Durham New College Swindon Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College Northampton College Nottingham College Oaklands College Orbital South Colleges Petroc Plumpton College Runshaw College SK College Group South & City College Birmingham and Bournville College of FE South Devon College South Essex College South Gloucestershire and Stroud College South Thames College Group Sparsholt College Stoke-on-Trent College Strode College Suffolk New College Tameside College TEC Partnership Truro & Penwith College Walsall college Warrington & Vale Royal College Weston College Weymouth College Wigan & Leigh College Wiltshire College Windsor Forest Colleges Group Wirral Metropolitan College Yeovil College

Published in