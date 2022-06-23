PebblePad launches major update to its digital assessment suite – making meaningful feedback and assessment more effective and achievable than ever before

PebblePad, the award-winning Learning Journey Platform, has today announced a major update to its innovative assessment suite.

PebblePad is specifically designed to support emerging learning and assessment ambitions for Higher Education, including assessment over time, multiple stakeholder involvement, and feedback. PebblePad’s tools play a vital role in helping educators support students as they develop their employability – through continuous assessment of capabilities, alongside the ability to evidence and demonstrate development.

The newly updated functionality and design will benefit educators who are grappling with the challenges of programme-wide, authentic and programmatic assessment. Making it even easier to provide personal, meaningful and timely assessment, while also improving their ability to view and track student progress, capability achievement and skills development. The ultimate benefit being the improvement of student experiences and outcomes.

PebblePad has worked in partnership with its customers to make these improvements for all assessors: university educators, external assessors supporting students in the workplace, and even peer reviewers. The improvements are now available and are free for all PebblePad customers.

Shane Sutherland, CEO and Founder at PebblePad, comments: “ Our latest research shows that, currently, seven in ten (71 per cent) of educators think that the next three years will also bring about a significant change in the way they approach assessment. PebblePad’s platform supports this ambition and provides the building blocks for better assessment approaches.

For almost 15 years we’ve been offering advanced assessment options in PebblePad that still aren’t available in many of the other tools widely used across Higher Education. I’m excited that our latest design and development will be instrumental in PebblePad retaining its position as a world-leading eportfolio, submission and assessment management system.”

