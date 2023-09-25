PrifysgolWrecsam/Wrexham University unveils rebrand and new name 

Wrexham University has today officially unveiled its rebrand and new name, in a bid to increase awareness, strengthen identity and in turn, attract more students.

As of the beginning of this academic year, we are now known as ‘PrifysgolWrecsam/Wrexham University’, further bringing together the place and university.

Formerly known as Glyndwr University, PrifysgolWrecsam/Wrexham University aims to be a first-choice institution and destination for prospective students – with the overarching goal of making our community, our city and the world better through higher education.

The major rebrand follows extensive consultation with students, staff and external stakeholdersto ensure that the brand truly represents what the university offers and stands for and our ambitions for the future.

Professor Maria Hinfelaar, Vice-Chancellor, said: “Renaming and rebranding to PrifysgolWrecsam/Wrexham University is a momentous and exciting step in the right direction for the institution – it is about us putting our purpose at the heart of everything we do and using that to inform every decision that we make.

“Our ultimate goal is to inspire and enable our students to grow, to prosper and progress through higher education, research and engagement in an inclusive ‘home from home’ environment.

“Our purpose is to transform people and place to drive economic, social and cultural success. Ultimately, we make the world a better place through higher education.

“All of what we do is rooted in community. We are proud to be located in Wrexham – Wales’ newest city and are proud of our Welsh history and heritage, as well as the legacy of Owain Glyndŵr – and we are committed to continuing to celebrate that. One example of this is through our links with the Owain Glyndŵr Society, which presents an award to one of our top graduates every year.

“We also committed to keeping the Welsh language alive and are delighted to say that more students than ever before have opportunities to study bilingually across a range of our courses at PrifysgolWrecsam/Wrexham University, through the fantastic work of our recently appointed Head of Welsh Medium Development, who has led on launching our Welsh Language Academic Strategy and Action Plan towards the end of last year.”

Helena Eaton, Director of Marketing and Recruitment at PrifysgolWrecsam/Wrexham University, said:

“We are delighted to unveil our rebrand and new name to the wider world, as well as share our reasons behind this powerful change, which has been on the cards for a number ofyears and we are finally in a position to implement it.

“The aim of our rebrand is to ensure that PrifysgolWrecsam/Wrexham University is known locally, regionally, nationally and globally. It’s about increasing awareness of our unique offer, strengthening our identity and in turn, attracting more students.

“The coupling of place and university is the most effective way to reach audiences and is replicated across the higher education sector across the UK.

“Our evocative new brand demonstrates what we do but also what it means to be a part of our vibrant community here at PrifysgolWrecsam/Wrexham University, where we support and encourage students to be bold in their approach to shaping their future in a city that is shaping theirs.

“But this is only the beginning. Over the weeks and months ahead, we will be continuing to celebrate and unveil our new brand to our students, staff and stakeholders. Follow our social media channels to keep up to date with the university’s exciting story and key developments.”

