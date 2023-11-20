Redcar and Cleveland College named an Empowering Futures Award winner!

It’s official – Redcar and Cleveland College has been named AIM Empowering Futures’ Access to Higher Education Centre of the Year.

Winners were announced at the Empowering Futures Conference at the East Midlands Conference Centre in Nottingham.

There to represent Redcar’s access to higher education team, curriculum manager, Michelle Kelso, said: “I was in total disbelief.”

One of four finalists, announced last month, Michelle said to be in the mix was overwhelming enough, so to be named the winner came as a real shock.

Proud to pick up the trophy, she said:

“This recognises all the hard work and commitment that the team gives to ensure our students have every chance of achieving the best possible outcomes.”

Opening up opportunities to adults of all ages, she said:

“We raise the aspirations of learners within the local community and inspire them to reach their goals of becoming professionals of the future.”

Offering an alternate route to university, she explained for the access to higher education team the biggest reward comes in seeing students achieve their goals, whether that be gaining a place at their chosen university, graduating, and ultimately moving on to the job they have been working towards.

But she admitted to be recognised externally by an awarding body is an incredible boost.

Redcar and Cleveland College’s executive principal, Jason Faulkner, said:

“Our access to higher education team play a massive part in helping people to transform their lives.

“These courses take hard work and determination for adults who often may have spent many years away from the classroom.

“Winning this award shows what we already know that our staff go above and beyond for our learners and offer something extra special.”

With just six award titles up for grabs, the AIM Empowering Futures Awards celebrate the achievements of end-point assessment organisations, AIM recognised centres and employers over the past year.

