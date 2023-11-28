SERC Named Training Provider of the Year by CMI

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has won the prestigious Outstanding Training Provider of the Year title in the UK-wide partnership awards, run by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI).

The Outstanding Training Provider of the Year award is an accolade presented each year to one of the partners delivering CMI qualifications. The winner is recognised for their exceptional, positive impact on learner experience, professional development and personal performance through their partnership with CMI.

Collecting the award at a special ceremony in London, Jenny McConnell, SERC’s Deputy Head of School for Business and Professional Courses, said:

“We are honoured to be recognised as CMI Training Provider of the Year. We at SERC are extremely proud of our established partnership as a leading CMI provider in both Northern Ireland and internationally. The strong relationship SERC and CMI have developed, in turn supports the College’s relationship with business and industry in Northern Ireland. SERC is committed to lifelong learning and supporting learners with the opportunities to recognise and validate their experiences in the workplace as they develop professionally.”

Emma Finney, Senior Skills and Innovation Manager at SERC, added:

“SERC provides CMI courses through further and higher education levels right up to postgraduate qualifications. This award underlines the importance of our work in developing leaders, mentors, and project manager, so supporting the NI economic strategy. It’s always a delight to see students grow in skills and confidence as they build on their career history to gain accredited qualifications. I especially want to commend Linda McKendry, who gained a Level 7 qualification and Chartered Manager Status with the CMI through SERC, and who reached the shortlist of only three people from around the UK for the CMI Outstanding Student of the Year title. We are delighted that she attended the ceremony with us to celebrate her success.”

SERC works with businesses and organisations to upskill and train staff in Northern Ireland and beyond, in line with specific employer needs, delivering professional development and enabling career progression for staff.

