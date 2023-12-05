Shipley College win national sustainability Award

Shipley College has won the first prize at the EAUC UK and Ireland Green Gown Awards, which recognises the exceptional sustainability initiatives being undertaken by universities and colleges across the UK.

The College, one of the smallest in the UK, entered the ‘Creating Impact’ category, which recognises educational establishments that have achieved significant sustainability-related outcomes, on-campus or within their community, using minimal or limited resources.

Shipley were the first college in the world to sign up to the SDG Accord (Sustainable Development Goals) and the winning project was around Shipley working collaboratively with the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC) and providing technical SDG guidance, mentorship and sharing best practices with seven other colleges around West Yorkshire.

The judges said:

“This project by Shipley College stands out as exceptional for its impactful leadership in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) training. It is a great example of a collaborative initiative which has led to impact being demonstrated across the sector. It is applicable and could create great impact for the sector due to its cascading model of empowerment and knowledge transfer.”

Natasha Wilkinson, Sustainability & Facilities Coordinator at the College, who collected the award said:

“It was an overwhelming experience, not just to be given the award, but to hear all the other sustainability projects from colleges and universities across the UK. The SDG project has been a story of true collaboration and it shows that you can make a difference and a positive impact. Well done to Shipley, WYCC and all the other colleges that continue to take part in the project!”

Greg O’Shea, Vice Principal – Curriculum and Quality at the College said:

“Working in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Saltaire, we cherish our history and safeguard its future by nurturing the next generation of ‘SDG difference makers’. It’s with immense pride that we accept this award on behalf of our students, staff and employer partners – whose selfless actions made this possible.”

The College will now automatically go through as a Finalist for the International Green Gown Awards which take place in July 2024.

