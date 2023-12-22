The B2W Group announces BePro as latest acquisition

The B2W Group has officially welcomed leading HR training provider, BePro, to the group as its latest acquisition.

Bespoke Professional Development (BePro) was founded in 2014 in Teesside as a specialist training provider of CIPD courses, as well as HR, Recruitment, Learning & Development and Coaching apprenticeships.

The company operates all across the UK and works across a wide range of sectors including retail, hospitality, manufacturing, logistics and government, with impressive blue-chip clients such as Amazon, Ocado, Yo Sushi, IHG Hotels, DHL, HM Treasury, and the Home Office.

It was founded by experienced HR trainers Val Swales and her daughter Georgina Selmi, who will remain with the business post-acquisition.

Looking Ahead

Speaking after the announcement was made to staff across the group this week, The B2W Group CEO Luke Muscat said;

“After our transformational acquisition of Just IT last year, we are delighted to be working with another best-in-class training provider in BePro. “Val and Georgina have built an excellent business together that now deals with some of the biggest employers and clients in the UK. “They have also gained a reputation in the market as a true specialist in what they do that sets them apart from others. “I’m really looking forward to enjoying many years of success together with BePro and we look forward to supporting their future growth as part of The B2W Group in 2024 and beyond.”

Continued Growth

CEO of Bespoke Professional Development, Georgina Selmi, also spoke of her delight after the announcement was made, with her eyes firmly set on the future growth capabilities that this acquisition presents for herself and BePro.

“We’re really excited to join The B2W Group and have received such a warm welcome from both Luke and the rest of the senior leadership team. “When I first had a conversation with Luke, it seemed like a perfect fit, as our values align perfectly with The B2W Group. “The experience of our learners has to come first in terms of this, and that’s where I believe we share a common ground, while providing a best-in-class service and complete transparency of business performance for our staff. “This acquisition will allow us to scale-up our offering with the resources we now have available and ensures that we’re destined for greater things.”

