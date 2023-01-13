Vice-Chancellor joins national board for vocational education

Leeds Trinity University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Charles Egbu has been appointed to the Board of the University Vocational Awards Council (UVAC).

In this position, Professor Egbu will share his experience across the Higher Education (HE) sector as the leader of a growing career-led university, alongside other experts from around the UK.

Professor Egbu took up the role of Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity in November 2020 where he is implementing an ambitious strategic plan. His focus for the institution is around excellent student experience, graduate employability, social justice, and contributing to the wider region and further afield.

UVAC is one of the most authoritative voices in the HE sector on education and training, and a leading expert on the policy and operational requirements of degree and higher apprenticeships.

Leeds Trinity University works with thousands of businesses annually to offer students degree-relevant industry experience and has a growing reputation as a leading provider of apprenticeships.

Since it was introduced five years ago, the University’s Centre for Apprenticeships, Work-based Learning and Skills (CAWBLS) now offers eight different qualifications and is home to over 1,000 apprentices, with nearly 500 studying the Graduate Diploma in Policing.

In 2022, Leeds Trinity’s higher and degree apprenticeships received a positive report from Ofsted, which judged the University to be making progress in all areas and working collaboratively with employers to design industry-led programmes.

Professor Charles Egbu said:

“It is an honour to be joining the Board of the University Vocational Awards Council and I look forward to working with my peers to continue and enhance the invaluable support UVAC offers to its members. I firmly believe in the value of knowledge exchange and learning from the experiences and backgrounds of others. This is an opportunity for me to learn as well as share my own experiences at a national level. My appointment is testament to the work all at Leeds Trinity University are doing to give graduates the skills that are sought by employers as they build their careers.”

Claire Newhouse, Dean of External Engagement and Impact who leads the Centre for Apprenticeships, Work-based Learning and Skills at Leeds Trinity, said:

“UVAC is an important organisation for both the sector and wider industry, ensuring that university provision is providing necessary skills for the workplace. I am delighted that Professor Egbu is able to represent Leeds Trinity on the Board. As a career-led University, we have a valuable contribution to make in this area.”

With more than 25 years’ experience in higher education, Professor Egbu’s research interests focus on project management, construction management and sustainable development, subjects about which he has written extensively. He is also a member of several external bodies, including the Advance HE Pro Vice-Chancellor Network and QAA Panel of Experts.

Leeds Trinity offers apprenticeships across a range of sectors including Business to Business (B2B) Sales, Chartered Management, Digital Marketing, Senior Leadership, Supply Chain Leadership, Children, Young People and Families and Police Constable. The Systems Thinker apprenticeship will commence in September 2023.

