WCG celebrates stellar set of results

A leading Midlands college group is celebrating a stellar set of BTEC, A Level and City and Guilds Technical results as it continues to develop skilled individuals to support the modern economy.

College group WCG received A Level, BTEC and City and Guilds qualification results for learners across its six colleges.

Staff and students at Rugby College and Royal Leamington Spa College have been celebrating their A Level results, while BTEC results have also been heralded at both colleges as well as at Moreton Morrell, Warwick Trident, Pershore and Evesham colleges.

A third of all BTEC students achieved the top-grade, triple Distinction star, with more than half the students gaining the top grades in Animal Management and Equine.

More than one-third of students also gained triple Distinction in agriculture and construction.

The college group has also celebrated a 100 per cent completion rate for Level 3 City and Guilds Technical qualifications, with qualifications including plumbing, beauty therapy and floristry.

City and Guilds Technical qualifications have been delivered from Moreton Morrell College and Royal Leamington Spa College.

Students receiving their results have completed courses in key areas which mean they can immediately have a positive impact on the workforce, including Agriculture, Animal Welfare, Computing, Engineering, Construction, Health and Social Care, Plumbing and many more.

Simon Philpott, WCG Assistant Principal, said:

“This is yet another year of strong BTEC and City and Guilds Technical results across our college group, with qualifications being secured across all of our colleges in Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

“Skilled individuals are at the heart of the UK government’s strategy and our courses are designed to meet the skills needs of the communities in which our colleges are based.

“Students will now move on to the next stage in journey – which could be University or employment – and the results received today will give them a great platform to launch their future careers.”

A Level students across Rugby College and Royal Leamington Spa College saw significant success in English Literature and Business – with a 100 per cent pass achieved in these subjects.

While the pass rate for Psychology, Sociology and Criminology was more than 90 per cent.

James Stacey, Head of A Levels at WCG, added:

“We would like to congratulate all of our students on their A-Level results this year – they are the results of two years of hard work and dedication.

“These A Level qualifications will provide a springboard for the next stage in their development, whether that is Higher Education, apprenticeships or employment.”

WCG provides help and advice for all students, whatever their grades and is able to offer guidance on all of the options available to students receiving their results.

