Business graduate builds career with Bellway

Graduate Will Edgar is sold on his career in the construction industry with national housebuilder Bellway.

The 26-year-old joined Bellway’s two-year graduate programme in September 2022 and, after spending time on rotation in different departments, has been working as a member of the Bellway Kent sales team, currently at the housebuilder’s Seaford Grange development in Seaford.

Will, who lives in Tunbridge Wells and has a degree in business and management from Aston University, enjoys being able to help people find the home of their dreams.

“Without doubt the best part of my job is being able to hand over the keys to a customer on the day they move into their new home,” said Will. “I have had the privilege of doing that on a number of occasions and to see the joy on their faces is amazing. It is satisfying to know that I have played a part in making their dream come true.”

Will applied to join the graduate scheme after spotting the opportunity online.

“I did some research and liked the look of the company and the industry as it seemed to be a dynamic and evolving industry,” said Will. “I was lucky enough to be accepted and have not looked back since.

“What I really enjoyed and appreciated was the chance, as part of the graduate scheme, to be able to spend time in all the different departments within Bellway. I was able to spend about four weeks in all of the disciplines, including sales, technical, commercial, construction, and finance.

“This was an invaluable set of experiences. It not only gave me an insight into how each department is run and what a job with the team would involve but it also gave me the chance to network with, and get to know, colleagues in other parts of the business.

“It also demonstrated to me that the sales role that I was in was the best fit for me. I have good interpersonal skills and really enjoy being at the frontline of the business engaging with customers.”

As well as his responsibilities in the sales team, Will is also one of Bellway Kent’s schools outreach programme champions, which is a company-wide scheme designed to teach children about the housebuilding industry.

Under the initiative, the company has engaged with hundreds ofschools and colleges all over the UK through online and in-person sessions arranged via its partnership with The Schools Outreach Company.

Will said:

“I have visited schools to give talks and presentations to the pupils about different aspects of the housebuilding industry and the wide selection of roles that exist within the business. I have also been out to careers fairs to give sixth formers advice on how they could take advantage of apprenticeships and the graduate programme, which I am on. It is great, especially for the older students, because they can relate to me as I am still going through the graduate scheme.”

Will has worked as a sales advisor at a number of Bellway developments across Kent and is delighted to be based in his home county.

“I am very proud to be from the South East and love being able to tell customers, who may be moving into the area from elsewhere, just how great it is,” he said. “I really love my job and my ambition is to climb the promotion ladder at Bellway.”

Mark Harrop, Sales Director for Bellway Kent, said:

“Will’s passion for the job and the pride he feels in being from this fantastic part of the world shine through. He is a real people person and his professional and easy manner are a real asset to the sales team. I am sure they will help him carve out a great career with us.

“Will is the perfect example of the exciting young talent that we want to attract to Bellway through our graduate programme. The construction business is a dynamic industry where there are a host of exciting career paths open in a variety of interesting disciplines.”