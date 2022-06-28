Develop Training team returns from life-changing utility venture in Nakuru, Kenya

Derby-based Develop Training welcomes home three of its colleagues who have recently returned from Nakuru, Kenya after embarking on a project to change the lives of communities in remote and impoverished areas. Part of the JTL Group, Develop Training is one of the UK’s leading providers of Compliance, Technical and Safety training.

The project, in partnership with Derby County Community Trust (DCCT) and African Adventures, saw the team from Develop Training work with limited resources to develop utility systems that will help to improve the lives of Nakuru communities and their children by installing systems that deliver clean water and sanitation. The team, comprised of Michele Clark, Daryll Garavan and Danny Connor, worked with the wider team of 70 volunteers alongside the local community to improve and install new toilet facilities.

Some of the schools in the community host over 5000 students with as little as two toilets; this has subsequently exacerbated the problems surrounding young girls missing out on schooling due to not having sanitary supplies or adequate toilet systems. Due to this, Develop Training’s long-term plan is to train the community to enable them to maintain and sustain the equipment and systems installed independently for decades to come.

Daryll Garavan, operational training manager at Develop Training, said: “The Kenya Project was an eye-opening experience that allowed us to give children, who originally wouldn’t have had access to schooling, the opportunity for an education. It was an honour to be able to lay down the foundations and legacy for accessible education in a community where it will have a huge positive impact. Working with local builders to improve the utilities systems at the five schools we visited at times felt like a drop in the ocean – however, we were all immensely proud to see how grateful the community was and how such a small sacrifice for us made such a positive difference to their lives”.

One of the utility companies joining Develop on this unique project was Northern Gas Networks (NGN). Chris Adair, training manager at NGN was joined on the trip by three of his apprentices, Chris said: “It was an amazing project to be involved in, life changing, life affirming and a real rollercoaster of emotions. For NGN to commit to supporting myself and three apprentices to embark on this project is simply amazing and shows their commitment to a sustainable future for all.

“The impact this opportunity has had on the apprentices has been life changing and certainly puts everything into perspective. I’d urge any utility company to consider getting involved in Kenya 2023 – it will be an experience you will never forget!”

Daryll added “We are now motivated and committed to ensuring we leave a long lasting legacy, and are therefore urging other utilities companies to join forces for the Kenya 2023 trip. As rewarding as the trip has been, resources in Nakuru aren’t easy to come by, and at times it could be frustrating when you knew you could be doing more. Because of this, we are actively encouraging other utilities companies to join us on our next Kenya trip, and we look forward to seeing what we can achieve with a few more hands on deck and much more awareness of the task at hand.”

An information evening is being held at Derby County Football Club, Pride Park, Derby, on Thursday 14th July. If you would like to attend the information evening, please register your interest at www.derbycountycommunitytrust.com/fundraising-and-events/rams-kenya. If you are interested in booking into the 2023 trip, please visit www.african-adventures.co.uk/rams-in-kenya-2023.

