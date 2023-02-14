Hiring Hub Enters German Market with Henkel Partnership

The UK’s leading recruitment marketplace, Hiring Hub, is expanding into Germany following its appointment by Henkel, a Germany-based multinational consumer goods company, to streamline and support all of its third-party recruitment activity.

With headquarters in Dusseldorf, Henkel, which owns major household brands including Schwarzkopf, Persil and Loctite, will use Hiring Hub’s Portal product to consolidate all its third-party recruitment activity, allowing it to ensure compliance, track supplier performance, and route all payments through one vendor and platform.

The three-year deal for Hiring Hub’s enterprise product, Portal, gives the cloud-based recruitment platform provider a foothold in Germany, which it plans to build upon over the coming 12 months courtesy of a strong pipeline of German prospects.

The UK’s leading recruiter marketplace, Hiring Hub core product – a B2B marketplace – connects employers with top-rated recruitment agencies to help them find the best candidates. It first launched version one of Portal in 2020 to help large companies manage their recruitment supply chain, measure performance and track spend.

Portal will enable Henkel’s inhouse recruitment teams to centralise all of its suppliers’ activity, while cutting the time it takes to compliantly onboard new recruiters, giving the €20.1billion turnover business more flexibility to use boutique recruitment agencies for specialist roles.

Henkel, which has over 50,000 employees globally, is Hiring Hub’s first major international client to adopt its Portal product. The announcement follows an exciting period of growth for Hiring Hub, which secured a multimillion-pound investment from MonacoSol in January this year.

Simon Swan, CEO and founder of Hiring Hub, said:

“The partnership with Henkel not only represents a major client win but also acts as a gateway into Germany for Hiring Hub, a region for which our Portal solution feels particularly well-suited.

“It was enterprises like Henkel we designed Portal for – large organisations that wanted a single platform to manage all third-party suppliers and procurement to ensure compliance, accelerate onboarding, and provide data and insights for its in-house recruitment team. We proud to partner with such an established and progressive company.“

Henkel’s Head of Recruitment in Germany, Marcus Krahforst, added:

“We have been impressed with Hiring Hub’s user-friendly platform and commitment to customer service.

“Implementation was straightforward, and our partnership is only getting stronger thanks to the consistency and responsiveness of Hiring Hub’s relationship management team.

“We would certainly recommend Hiring Hub to other large companies that want to keep recruitment in-house, rather than outsource it, and are seeking a platform to unite its team and supply chain in the cloud to drive greater efficiency, insights, and communication.”

Hiring Hub’s recruitment technology is also used by major employers including On The Beach, London & Partners, SSE, and Sega.

Published in