Stoke-on-Trent’s young people get taste of property career with week-long Regeneration Brainery

AMBITIOUS young people from Stoke-on-Trent are experiencing a fascinating insight into the world of property and development.

Students from Stoke-on-Trent College are this week taking part in the Regeneration Brainery – an immersive national programme that aims to get young people from diverse backgrounds fired up about a career in the industry.

The programme is the brainchild of social impact developer s Capital&Centric, the team behind the £60m Goods Yard neighbourhood, currently under construction.

It is fitting that in Apprenticeships Week, very real opportunities for skills, training and work experience are opening up across the city as part of ambitious regeneration projects. The Brainery is working closely with Stoke-on-Trent Careers Hub and Stoke-on Trent-College, so that young people will get the ongoing support and skills to make the most of these opportunities.

Young people are in the midst of the inspiring week. Far from a stuffy seminar, the week gives them real-world advice and experiences, with a mix of site visits; group and individual challenges; and talks from mentors who play a role in shaping our towns and cities.

Judi Greenwood, from the Regeneration Brainery, said:

“We’ve been touring the UK getting youngsters fired up about a future in regeneration and it’s been such a privilege working with young people in Stoke-on-Trent. They’re enthusiastic and really want to make a difference. From architecture and civil engineering, to design and marketing, it takes so many skills to bring forward game-changing developments and shape the places where we live.



“Regeneration Brainery is all about lighting that fire in today’s students to really think about the paths they can take and how they could shape the future. A massive thanks to all the organisations and individual mentors who’ve shown up this week to inspire and educate young people about the opportunities out there.”

The brainery has rolled into town in connection with the Goods Yard, where construction is underway to transform the former industrial site into a creative new neighbourhood for Stoke-on-Trent. This year will see restoration of the vaulted warehouse on the site begin, with foundations also set to be laid for the new apartment block.

Cllr Abi Brown, Leader of Stoke-on-Trent City Council, was a key speaker at the Regeneration Brainery, where she outlined the work to deliver transformation across Stoke-on-Trent, creating a brighter future for young generations. She said:

“It’s been fantastic to see the enthusiasm of the students, being so positive about their future and the many great opportunities right here in Stoke-on-Trent.

“This is not a stand-alone event but a starting block for the ‘brainees’ to be inspired by the exciting level of investment taking place across the city and to connect with the businesses and developers we are working with to deliver distinctive and attractive places.

“Regeneration covers a wide range of job types and skills and there are very real opportunities working with our partners and businesses to provide apprenticeships and placements as part of council-led transformational schemes – bringing jobs and training now as well as attractive places to work, live and enjoy in the near future.”

The Regeneration Brainery has been delivered in collaboration with Stoke-on-Trent College. CEO and Principal Lisa Capper MBE said:

“Stoke on Trent College is in partnership with Capital & Centric and Stoke-on-Trent City Council to ensure our students can enjoy the very best regeneration, property and construction work experiences. The Brainery is an innovative programme which will inspire young people through a first-hand look at development projects across the city, 20 students from our College will learn from some of the best regeneration and property professionals to enhance their employability skills and career prospects. We are looking forward to how the College will also support training at the Goods Yard development.”

It’s all part of a push to ensure that Capital&Centric’s Goods Yard development – a major Stoke-on-Trent City Council project backed by the Government’s Levelling Up funding – leaves a positive lasting legacy in the region. It’s estimated the construction phase of the project will generate 12 apprenticeships, 12 work placements and 8 new entrant jobs as well as the employment of local construction labour.

For more information on the Regeneration Brainery and future opportunities, please check out the website www.regenerationbrainery.co.uk

