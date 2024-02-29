Robert Halfon Reflects on Colleges Week

In a rapidly advancing world where skills are the currency of success, colleges offer high-quality education to aspirational people who want to get on, no matter where they are in life. These colleges extend the ladder of opportunity to people across the country, allowing them to gain the skills needed for a good job and a great career.

In a rapidly advancing world where skills are the currency of success, colleges offer high-quality education to aspirational people who want to get on, no matter where they are in life. As we mark Colleges Week 2024, I want to recognise the pivotal role these institutions play in spreading opportunities and social justice. They extend the ladder of opportunity to people across the country, allowing them to gain the skills needed for a good job and a great career.

Over the last decade

The strides made by colleges in the last decade are nothing short of remarkable. Around 93% are now rated good or outstanding by Ofsted, up from just 69% in 209/10. This reflects not only the dedication of colleges to extend and improve their provision, but the resilience and determination of their students.

Key to this is the variety of options, courses and potential futures which colleges now provide. With 180 Further Education (FE) colleges around the country, people of all ages and backgrounds have access to top-tier technical and academic training. Whether they’re a school-leaver taking their first step on the ladder, or an adult seeking to retrain and upskill, colleges are there to support everyone to improve their prospects.

Since 2010, 5.7 million people have started an apprenticeship. Many do their off-the-job training at one of our colleges, who are helping to deliver nearly 700 apprenticeships in sectors as diverse as healthcare, journalism and aerospace engineering. It’s just one of the ways colleges enable aspiring professionals to embark on rewarding career pathways.

The introduction of Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs)

One of the most significant advancements in recent years has been the introduction of Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs) offered by 111 FE colleges. These qualifications, developed in collaboration with employers, offer a robust alternative to traditional degree pathways. HTQs can lead to prestigious, sustainable jobs such as software developer, quantity surveyor and nursing associate – jobs that employers are crying out for people to fill.

The introduction of T Levels

Similarly, the introduction of T Levels has transformed technical education. Around 250 providers are currently delivering T Levels, including around 170 colleges. With 18 subjects available – from Health & Science to Engineering & Manufacturing – T Levels equip students with work-ready skills essential for their future success.

Launching the qualification in 2020 was considered a gamble, but T Level students have already proved their worth. The first three cohorts have achieved an impressive overall pass rate exceeding 90%, with many securing jobs, apprenticeships or places at top universities. T Levels will form the backbone of the Advanced British Standard announced last year. This will ensure the next generation of workers are ready for the jobs of tomorrow, whether that’s working in green skills or advanced manufacturing.

The impact of Institutes of Technology (IoTs)

The establishment of our Institutes of Technology (IoTs) have also had a huge impact on the technical skills landscape. These regional trailblazers bring together colleges, universities and businesses to lead provision of STEM-related training. 77 colleges are now linked to an IoT – with Rolls Royce, Siemens, Nissan, Microsoft and Babcock just some of the leading businesses involved. By offering a range of specialised courses, from Higher Technical Qualifications to apprenticeships, IoTs empower students to develop the practical skills and knowledge required to excel in key sectors such as engineering, healthcare, digital technology and manufacturing. We’re delivering 21 of these pioneering institutions, each ready to leave a lasting impact on their local communities.

Investing in FE

Our reforms are backed with an investment of £3.8 billion over the course of this parliament to strengthen higher and further education. This includes investing in the FE college estate, leading to high-quality, state-of-the-art facilities that will be critical to realising our vision of a skills and apprenticeships nation.

In celebrating Colleges Week, we recognise their transformative power to allow every person to unlock their full potential and climb the ladder of opportunity to a better future.

By Robert Halfon, Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education